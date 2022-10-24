NATIONAL

Plastic recycling remains a ‘myth’: Greenpeace study

By AFP
TOPSHOT - A Pakistani worker sorts out plastic bottles at a warehouse in Lahore on May 10, 2018. (Photo by ARIF ALI / AFP) (Photo credit should read ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON: Plastic recycling rates are declining even as production shoots up, according to a Greenpeace USA report out Monday that blasted industry claims of creating an efficient, circular economy as “fiction.”

Titled “Circular Claims Fall Flat Again,” the study found that of 51 million tons of plastic waste generated by US households in 2021, only 2.4 million tons were recycled, or around five percent.

After peaking in 2014 at 10 percent, the trend has been decreasing, especially since China stopped accepting the West’s plastic waste in 2018.

Virgin production — of non-recycled plastic, that is — meanwhile is rapidly rising as the petrochemical industry expands, lowering costs.

“Industry groups and big corporations have been pushing for recycling as a solution,” Greenpeace USA campaigner Lisa Ramsden told AFP.

“By doing that, they have shirked all responsibility” for ensuring that recycling actually works, she added. She named Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Unilever and Nestle as prime offenders.

According to Greenpeace USA’s survey, only two types of plastic are widely accepted at the nation’s 375 material recovery facilities.

The first is polyethylene terephthalate (PET), which is commonly used in water and soda bottles; and the second is high-density polyethylene (HDPE), seen in milk jugs, shampoo bottles and cleaning product containers.

These are numbered “1” and “2” according to a standardized system in which there are seven plastic types.

But being recyclable in theory doesn’t mean products are being recycled in practice.

The report found that PET and HDPE products had actual reprocessing rates of 20.9 percent and 10.3 percent, respectively — both down slightly from Greenpeace USA’s last survey in 2020.

Plastic types “3” through “7” — including children’s toys, plastic bags, produce wrappings, yogurt and margarine tubs, coffee cups and to-go food containers — were reprocessed at rates of less than five percent.

Despite often carrying the recycling symbol on their labels, products that use plastic types “3” through “7” fail to meet the Federal Trade Commission classification of recyclable.

This is because recycling facilities for these types aren’t available to a “substantial majority” of the population, defined as 60 percent, and because the collected products are not being used in the manufacturing or assembly of new items.

According to the report, there were five main reasons why plastic recycling is a “failed concept.”

Economically unfeasible

First, plastic waste is generated in vast quantities and is extremely difficult to collect — as becomes clear during what the report called ineffective “volunteer cleanup stunts” funded by nonprofits such as “Keep America Beautiful.”

Second, even if it were all collected, mixed plastic waste cannot be recycled together, and it would be “functionally impossible to sort the trillions of pieces of consumer plastic waste produced each year,” the report said.

Third, the recycling process itself is environmentally harmful, exposing workers to toxic chemicals and itself generating microplastics.

Fourth, recycled plastic carries toxicity risks through contamination with other plastic types in collection bins, preventing it from becoming food-grade material again.

Fifth and finally, the process of recycling is prohibitively expensive.

“New plastic directly competes with recycled plastic, and it’s far cheaper to produce and of higher quality,” said the report.

Ramsden called on corporations to support a Global Plastics Treaty, which United Nations members agreed to create in February, and move toward refill and reuse strategies.

“This isn’t actually a new concept — it’s how the milkman used to be, it’s how Coca-Cola used to get its beverages to people. They would drink their beverage, give the glass bottle back, and it would be sanitized and reused,” she said.

Some countries are leading the way, including India, which recently banned 19 single-use plastic items. Austria has set reuse targets of 25 percent by 2025 and at least 30 percent by 2030 for beverage packaging, while Portugal has also set the 30 percent by 2030 goal.

Chile is moving to phase out single-use cutlery and mandating refillable bottles.

Previous articleUK’s Sunak poised to become PM as Johnson quits leadership race
Next article‘No chance’ Halep purposely took drugs, says former coach Cahill
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Heat, then floods ruin farmers’ livelihoods

LAHORE: Generations of Rahim Buksh's ancestors have laboured in the rice paddies and wheat fields surrounding the country's hottest city, no strangers to intense...
Read more
NATIONAL

Instead of fleeing, residents of small Sindh town choose to fight back raging deluge

KARACHI: On August 28, a red alert was issued for some 30,000 residents of a small town called Johi to evacuate as raging floodwaters...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP disqualification doesn’t bar Imran from contesting elections: IHC

ISLAMABAD: Interpreting the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) verdict in the foreign gifts reference against former prime minister Imran Khan, Islamabad High Court (IHC)...
Read more
NATIONAL

Dark day for journalism as Arshad Sharif shot dead in Kenya

-- Local newspaper says police killed journalist for breaching check-post, department claims killing a case of 'mistaken identity' -- PM a silent spectator -- Imran demands...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran says to form govt only after securing two-thirds majority in polls

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that he will never accept government without a two-third majority, elaborating...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM leaves for Saudi Arabia today to attend ‘Davos in desert’ summit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to undertake a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia from Monday to attend "Davos in the desert" summit...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Plastic recycling remains a ‘myth’: Greenpeace study

WASHINGTON: Plastic recycling rates are declining even as production shoots up, according to a Greenpeace USA report out Monday that blasted industry claims of...

UK’s Sunak poised to become PM as Johnson quits leadership race

Dark day for journalism as Arshad Sharif shot dead in Kenya

Epaper_22-10-24 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.