Imran says to form govt only after securing two-thirds majority in polls

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that he will never accept government without a two-third majority, elaborating on his party will not accept power if it does not secure a two-thirds majority in the next general elections.

In his exclusive interview with a private TV channel on Sunday evening, PTI chairman Imran Khan claimed that the entire script of his government ouster and bring in Shehbaz Sharif into power was written in the cipher.

“One is very much clear… the rulers are not interested in strengthening democracy rather they are worried about protecting their plundered money and how to stash up more and more public money”, he alleged and regretted that they did not obstruct Bilawal’s long march but the incumbent rulers want to put him behind bars so that the masses could not pour onto streets.

The PTI chief said that he will announce his long march date on Thursday. “His long march will be marked in history as the ‘biggest’ of all”, he hinted, asserting this time his party is coming with full preparations for the long march.

The former prime minister warned that he will end his protest with a long march, saying the country would never progress until the rule of law.

The PTI chief said that there is a dire need for an independent foreign policy for the country.

FULL FAITH IN COURTS TO NULLIFY ECP’S TOSHAKHANA VERDICT

The former prime minister said he has faith in the courts to nullify the verdict of his disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Toshakhana reference.

Criticising the ECP’s verdict, Imran Khan alleged that the chief election commissioner (CEC) could not make the decisions independently. He said that the country will not achieve prosperity and development goals until the rule of law.

About Pakistan’s exit from the FATFgrey list, Imran Khan said that the achievement was the outcome of his team.

Commenting over the reports of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo’s expected arrival in the country, he said that Nawaz Sharif’s return will benefit no one other than the opposition. “Nawaz Sharif doesn’t know that everything is changed in Pakistan.”

He said that the ‘mafia’ has seized control of Pakistan and the political system was not existed. Khan said that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari had been ousted from the rulership due to corruption.

He said that the ruling parties could not stop the mass movement of the PTI. He said that the ruling parties even failed to achieve anything in the recent by-elections despite using state resources.

The PTI Chief also demanded the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) launch a probe into the cipher issue.

Meeting with religious scholars ahead of long march

More than 30 religious scholars from Punjab called on former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in which various issues were discussed on Sunday.

The delegation, under the leadership of Chairman of Sunni Ittehad Council Pakistan Sahibzada Hamid Raza, met the ex-premier at his residence in Bani Gala. Former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Senator Shibli Faraz and others were also present at the meeting.

On the occasion, Imran appreciated Hamid Raza’s efforts regarding inter-faith harmony.

On Saturday, the former prime minister announced that he would reveal the date for the party’s much-anticipated long march on coming Friday, saying that he was not expecting any “meaningful result from backchannel talks”.

Meanwhile, the former Prime Minister directed all party organizations to complete their preparations for a long march in the next two days as he is going to give a call for it. The report said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Acting Governor Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Sunday issued an important message for PTI workers, telling them the time of the call for the long march.

Mushtaq Ghani in his message said that the party leader Imran Khan will be calling for the long march in two days. He said that for participation in the march, the responsible party workers get themselves registered at Ghani House as soon as possible.

On the other hand, the preparations for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf long march in Lahore started Sunday as the Punjab Insaf Force Chief Commander Abid Farooq displayed flex banners saying “Get ready for the Long March Lahore” on the roads of Lahore.

Mian Abid Farooq displayed flex banners saying “Get ready for Long March Lahore” in the constituency NA 120.

While talking to the media, he said that the whole nation stands with Imran Khan and they are waiting for an announcement of the March from their leader.

He also said that they are fully prepared and ready for March.