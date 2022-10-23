NATIONAL

Kashmiris to observe Black Day on 27th

By Staff Report

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader Ghulam Nabi War has said that the Kashmiri people observe October 27 as Black Day every year because India invaded Kashmir on this day in 1947.

Ghulam Nabi War in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India had started targeting Kashmiris with state terrorism from that day and the Kashmiri people are still resisting Indian terrorism.

He said the British government ignored the sacrifices and political aspirations of the Kashmiris and showed partiality and undue favor to the Congress leaders. He said as soon as the Indian air force and the evil army entered the valley, they started committing atrocities on the Kashmiri people.

Ghulam Nabi War said the Kashmiri people have never recognized the Indian occupation, adding this is the reason why Kashmiris living on both sides of the border and across the world observe October 27 as Black Day.

He said the violation of human rights in the territory is a matter of concern for the civilized world and appealed to the international community to give up the double standards and play its role in giving the right to self-determination to the Kashmiri people as per the UN resolutions.

Meanwhile, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a non-local labourer died in the Sanat Nagar area of Srinagar after slipping from an under-construction house.

Police said that a labourer, identified as Lal Babu from Uttar Pradesh, slipped while working at an under-construction house. He was shifted to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar where he succumbed to his injuries. Police have registered a case under relevant sections.

Staff Report

