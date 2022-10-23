Sports

Pacer Amna steers SBBWU to victory in Inter-Varsity Cricket Championship

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: Right-arm pacer Amna steers Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SSBWU) Peshawar to nine wickets victory against University of Haripur in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women Inter-Varsity Cricket Championship played at Cricket ground of Bamkhail Sports Complex, Swabi on Sunday.

With the victory in Cricket, overall Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University got first position among 30 participating Universities in the female events. Shaheed Benazir Butto Women University also got runners-up trophy in volleyball a day earlier and thus got first position with more points.

University of Haripur captain Arooj won the toss and decided to bat first but could not give a sufficient target and thus the entire Haripur team was reduced to 48 runs in 11.2 overs in which Laraib scored 19 including with two boundaries, opener Meena Gul scored 13 with three boundaries but she got out earlier when she was taken a single and on a direct through of Bakhtawar, she was out. Arooj scored 0 runs as well as she was also run out.

It was a setback to University of Haripur when the two openers were run-out. However, the main pacer of SBBWU Amna also dented the rival team by taking four quick wickets for just 10 runs in her four overs. Bakhtawar and Shehla took two wickets each while two players were run out thus University of Haripur gave an easy target of 49 runs all out after playing 11.2 overs.

In reply SBBWU two stars openers Bakhtawar and Shehlah played well and raced up their team to a comfortable nine wickets victory. Bakhtawar made 22 runs with three boundaries and Shehlah was unbeaten with her classic 25 runs with two towering sixes and two boundaries. Both the openers Bakhtawar and Shehlah Gul batted well and led their team to win by nine wickets after playing 11.1 overs. The openers played well and played an important role in the victory of their team.

University of Haripur defeated Abdul Wali Khan University in the semi-finals while SBBWU recorded vicrory against Women University Mardan team.

Chairman and Director Sports Haripur University Professor Dr. Zia-ul-Islam, Registrar Dr. Muhammad Riaz distributed prizes among the players along with former PCB Cricket Coordinator Raham Bibi, Regional Sports Officer Tariq Khan, Deputy Director of Sports Benazir University Mariyyah Samin, District Sports Officer Swabi Amjad Khan and female coach Saira Khan were also present. The University of Haripur won the runner-up trophy and Rs. 50,000 cash prize while the team of SBBWU won trophy and Rs. 100,000 cash prize. Amna was declared Player of the final for taking four wickets.

Staff Report

