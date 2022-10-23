NATIONAL

Chinese experts’ advice to help in rehabilitation of flood-hit areas: official

By Monitoring Report
SEHWAN SHARIF, PAKISTAN, SEPTEMBER 15: Pakistani flood victims are seen in a tent provided by Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) in Sehwan Sharif, southern Sindh province, Pakistan, on September 15, 2022. The current monsoon season that struck the South Asian nuclear country in June, has inundated one-third of Pakistan apart from killing nearly 1,500 people, according to the countryâs National Disaster Management Authority. Over 33 million people of the countryâs 220 million population have been displaced by the latest downpours and flooding in all four provinces since mid-June, in addition to causing a staggering US$30 billion in damages to the already weakened infrastructures. (Photo by Shakeel Ahmed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik said Pakistan would benefit from the advice of the visiting Chinese flood control expert group in the rehabilitation process of flood-hit people.

Speaking at a meeting with the delegation, Lt. Gen. Malik said that Pakistan has a colossal work at hand, but with the help of the Chinese experts and learning from their experiences the country will come up outstandingly to tackle the problem and do something better for the next phase of reconstruction and rehabilitation.

The 11 experts sent by the Chinese government arrived in Pakistan on October 11 and concluded their inspection and exchange activities in Pakistan on October 21.

The expert group, which is organised by China’s Ministry of Emergency Management, covered six fields including hydrology, meteorology, rescue and relief, disaster assessment, flood control planning, and flood control management.

Xu Xianbiao, head of the Chinese delegation, shared China’s experience in flood control and disaster reduction and provided the Pakistani side with preliminary advice and suggestions for recent disaster relief and medium- and long-term enhancement of flood control and disaster reduction capabilities.

The delegation visited the worst-hit Sindh for inspection on October 15-17.

The delegation met Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and his cabinet on Wednesday and shared their impression of the situation in the aftermath of the floods.

During the meeting, Sharif asked China to help his country in disaster management and make it self-reliant in disaster management.

The death toll from this season’s monsoon rain and floods since mid-June has risen to 1,719 along with 12,867 injuries in Pakistan, according to the NDMA.

