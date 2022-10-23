NATIONAL

Hamza appointed opposition leader in Punjab Assembly

By Staff Report
Hamza Shshbaz waves to supporters during the case hearing of his father and opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif in the corruption court in Lahore on October 6, 2018. - Pakistan opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif was arrested on October 5 for graft, officials said, the latest corruption allegation against the Sharif political dynasty that was ousted from power by ex-cricketer Imran Khan in elections this summer. (Photo by ARIF ALI / AFP) (Photo credit should read ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Hamza Shahbaz on Sunday was appointed Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Geo News reported, citing a notification.

Usually, the opposition leader is notified soon after the election of the leader of the House or the chief minister, who in this case was elected on July 26.

Shahbaz became the chief minister of Punjab on April 30 after which he was de-notified as the opposition leader, an office he first assumed in September 2018.

However, his government was ousted after the Supreme Court declared illegal the ruling of former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari in the election for the chief minister.

Staff Report

