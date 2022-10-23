Hamza appointed opposition leader in Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Hamza Shahbaz on Sunday was appointed Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Geo News reported, citing a notification.

Usually, the opposition leader is notified soon after the election of the leader of the House or the chief minister, who in this case was elected on July 26.

Shahbaz became the chief minister of Punjab on April 30 after which he was de-notified as the opposition leader, an office he first assumed in September 2018.

However, his government was ousted after the Supreme Court declared illegal the ruling of former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari in the election for the chief minister.