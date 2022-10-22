NATIONAL

Elahi credits COAS, Imran for FATF grey list exit

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Saturday gave credit for Pakistan’s removal from FATF’s grey list to the untiring efforts of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and former prime minister Imran Khan.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, in a tweet, said that exit from the international financial watchdog’s grey list is a huge success for Pakistan. He further said that PML-N will not be allowed to take credit for the removal from the list as Pakistan was placed on grey list during PML-N’s previous term.

It merits mention that the Financial Action Task Force on Friday removed Pakistan from its grey list.

The Punjab CM that Pakistan exiting FATF grey list was a big achievement for the nation and the credit will be given to ex-PM Imran Khan and his team.

He added that Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa played a vital role in exiting the FATF grey list. “Imran Khan and General Qamar Javed Bajwa are the real heroes of this success.”

Pakistan out of FATF grey list after four years

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has announced the removal of Pakistan from its grey list, appreciating the country’s efforts in anti-money laundering and anti-terror financing.

The Financial Action Task Force has decided by consensus that Pakistan has completed all substantial, technical and procedural requirements of both the 2018 and 2021 Action Plans. As a result, Pakistan has been taken off the list of jurisdictions under increased monitoring, with immediate effect.

This decision was taken during the FATF Plenary meeting held in Paris, France from 20-21 October 2022. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs/Chairperson National FATF Coordination Committee, Ms Hina Rabbani Khar, led the Pakistan delegation to the FATF Plenary.

 

Staff Report

