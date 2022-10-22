Sports

Egyptian players through to CAS international c’ship finals

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: World No. 27 Mustafa El Sirty of Egypt came through a hard-fought 61-minute contest against World No. 65 Balazs Farkas of Hungary to make it to the final of CAS-Serena Hotels International Squash Championship for Men at Mushaf Squash Complex here on Saturday.

El Sirty won the first game 11-5 but lost the next two 9-11, 3-11. However, he back from behind strongly to take the fourth and fifth games 11-6 and 11-622 .into final (EGY) bt World No 65 Balazs Farkas (HUN) 11-5, 9-11, 3-11, 11-6, 11-6.

In the final, he will take on compatriot World No. 28 Mohamed ElSherbini, who in the second semifinal overpowered another Egyptian World No. 45 Yahya Elnawasany 8-11, 11-3, 11-8, 11-6 in 44 minutes.

Meanwhile, in the first semifinal of Serena-Combaxx Sports International Championship for Women, World No. 82 Malik Khafagy of Egypt defeated her compatriot World No 157 Nour Heikal 6-11, 11-8, 12-10, 7-11, 11-7 in 49 minutes whereas in the second semifinal, World No. 73 Fayrouz Aboelkheir of Egypt saw off World No. 70 Marta Dominguez Fernandez of Spain 11-6, 11-7, 11-8 in 18 minutes.

The finals of the two events will take place on Sunday.

