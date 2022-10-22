West Indies board reacts to T20 World Cup flop show

JAMAICA: Cricket West Indies Chief Ricky Skerritt came up with a strongly-worded statement, expressing his disappointment over West Indies’s early exit from T20 World Cup 2022. Nicholas Pooran-led side lost to Scotland and Ireland to exit the World Cup before the Super 12 stages.

Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt said that the board was deeply disappointed with West Indies’s performance in T20 World Cup 2022, saying he was able to understand the “utter frustration” that is being expressed by a section of fans after their early exit.

West Indies failed to make the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup, bowing out in Round 1 of the tournament for the first time in their history. The two-time champions, who dominated the format in the past, lost to Ireland and Scotland to suffer an early exit.