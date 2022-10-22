Corps Commander Peshawar visits South Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: Corps Commander Peshawar, Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat on Saturday visited South Waziristan District where he met with tribal elders, said ISPR on Saturday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Corps Commander Peshawar met with tribal elders at Sararogha area of South Waziristan.

On the occasion, Lieutenant General Hasan Azhar Hayat said Pakistan Army is playing an active role in peace and economic development of the area, the ISPR added. He said Pakistan Army will provide all possible help for economic stability to people of the area.

The Corps Commander praised the local people and tribal elders for extending all-out support to the Pakistan Army during the war against terrorism, the ISPR said.