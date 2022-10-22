Kh Asif refutes any backdoor talks taking place with PTI

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday refuted reports about backdoor talks between the PTI and the government.

“Backdoor contact for elections in March or April is merely propaganda. Neither any contact made with the PTI leadership and nor any talks taking place,” PML-N stalwart declared categorically. The elections will take place in accordance with the law and the constitution, the federal minister said. “Pakistan’s name has been removed from the ‘gray list’ of the FATF and it will now be treated by the world as a normal country just like others,” Kh Asif said. “Pakistan Army have played pivotal role in the removal name of the country from the FTAF grey list,” the defence minister said. “The new Army chief will be nominated as per the law and the constitution in the next month,” he said.

“Imran Khan has been exposed,” he said. “False claims of ‘real independence’, and ‘imported government’ have been exposed,” he further said.