Talks with TTP for durable peace in Swat remained fruitless: Barrister Saif

SWAT: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Wednesday revealed that negotiation with the TTP were held within the jurisdiction of Pakistan’s constitution and law, saying both parties, however, yet to reach to any conclusion in Swat.

He was speaking during a press conference at e Swat Press Club in Mingora during his visit to Swat District. He said that he was the Pakistani state representative in the negotiation with the Taliban, facilitated by the Afghan Taliban government.

“The negotiations were held to curb the menace of terrorism in the country. Even Adviser to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Amir Muqam is also a member of the committee formed for the negotiation with TTP,” he informed.

Barrister Saif said that the provincial government had nothing to do with negotiations, but a distorted impression on social media was spread that an agreement had been reached to hand over some areas to the Taliban, which is not a correct, adding that due to the terrorist incidents in Swat and Afghanistan, negotiations with TTP were affected and delayed.

“For the personal interest, PDM wants to create chaos in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Swat. The PDM does not want to eliminate terrorism from Swat but all the political parties in the ruling alliance want unrest stay in Swat and Malakand division,” he alleged.

Barrister Saif further said that the political parties used the civil society protests for their own vested interest which was sad and condemnable. “Using the unrest in Swat by some political parties for political gains is regrettable,” he said.

He said that KPK CM Mahmood Khan was monitoring the situation in Swat from the day first and he called meetings after every other day on the security situation of Swat regular basis. “CM Mahmood Khan also talked with the security agencies for durable peace and restoration of law and order in Swat. He had made it clear that there will be no compromise on the law and order situation in Swat,” he said.

He said that the provincial government was making no deal with the Taliban and the government was standing with the people of the province. “We are happy that people of Swat took to the streets for peace and durable peace will prevail in the valley with the support of the provincial government,” he said.

He further said that some federal institutions were not cooperating with the provincial government with regard to the Swat security situation. “PTA and other organizations including FIA and IB are not cooperating with the province in preventing terrorism,” he said, adding that the provincial government was aware of the calls made by unidentified persons to people for extortion in Swat. “But the PTA and other agencies don’t release information about the calls asked by the provincial government even after months have passed,” Barrister Saif concluded.