Court seeks FIA reply on Hamid Zaman bail plea

LAHORE: A banking court on Wednesday issued notices to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for October 21 on the bail application filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hamid Zaman in the prohibited funding case.

Banking Offence Court Judge Aslam Gondal heard the post-arrest bail application filed by the PTI leader. The petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that the agency arrested his client in connection with the prohibited funding case. He submitted that after a two-day physical remand, Hamid Zaman had been sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand whereas no recovery had to be made from him. He pleaded with the court to grant post-arrest bail to his client as all allegations levelled against him were baseless.

The court, after hearing the initial arguments, issued notices to the FIA and sought reply till October 21. Hamid Zaman had approached a sessions court earlier for bail in the matter, but he withdrew his bail application after the agency told the court that Section 5 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947, had been added to the case due to involvement of the bank officials.