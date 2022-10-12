Beggars mafia

Some beggars deserve our sympathy and support as they have a disability and cannot support themselves. But, unfortunately, most of the beggars we see nowadays on the streets are healthy individuals. For them, begging is a source of income and an easy way to make a living. They also include some crooks who beg to cover up their crimes. The reputation of the country is damaged by the menace of begging.

Begging should be considered a criminal offence under the law. For those who are truly needy or helpless, the government should open shelters. Those who are able-bodied should be made to work. They must go without meals if they are unable to work. Such healthy and wealthy impostors do not deserve our sympathies and charity. People can thus play a big role in ending this evil. The authorities concerned should take appropriate action without further delay.

MEHAK ANJUM

LAHORE