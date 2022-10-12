Opinion

Rights of employees

By Editor's Mail
0
0

Whenever an employee asks for a day off, or even a half-day leave, the bosses use the occasion to pry into the personal affairs of the employee. The reason most often relates to one’s personal life, and not everybody feels comfortable sharing the details with the bosses. The way out, thus, is to concoct some lies to satisfy the officialdom. Some even take a day off without giving advance notice.

The fact is that the bosses have no right to dissect someone’s personal life in the name of granting a leave of absence. Leave within the specified annual quota is an employee’s right. Moreover, the officially allotted casual leaves must be issued without asking for reasons. Peeping into one’s personal matters on such occasions must be deemed as harassment.

- Advertisement -

M NADEEM NADIR

KASUR

Previous articleTax on Green Energy
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Tax on Green Energy

This is with reference to the planned tax on solar power. With this step, Pakistan will surely take a huge backward step that will...
Read more
Editorials

Foreign funding action

That Imran Khan had cases registered against him was made inevitable when the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced its verdict in the prohibited...
Read more
Comment

Climate rehabilitation and resilience through sustainable financing

An age-old proverb exists that “it's no use crying over spilled milk” but does this hold true for the catastrophic consequences of Pakistan’s current...
Read more
Comment

Caring for the old and elderly

The 1st of October is globally celebrated as the International day of older people. In 1990, UNGA decided to devote this day to draw...
Read more
Comment

Consequences of Russia’s War on Ukraine

Washington Watch Russia’s latest and expanded invasion of Ukraine is not too far from the completion of its eighth month with no clear end in...
Read more
Editorials

Swat rises

Plus ça change, plus c'est la même chose. The more things change, the more they stay the same. It was with a sense of...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan, Afghanistan bilateral trade increases 66 percent since Taliban rule

ISLAMABAD: The bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan increased to $213 million from $128 million since the Taliban reigned the government in August 2021,...

Lahore court acquits Shehbaz, Hamza in money laundering case

Federal govt to assist KP in curbing terrorism in Swat, other parts of KP

UN official lauds Pakistan’s counter-terrorism, peace efforts

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.