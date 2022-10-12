Rights of employees

Whenever an employee asks for a day off, or even a half-day leave, the bosses use the occasion to pry into the personal affairs of the employee. The reason most often relates to one’s personal life, and not everybody feels comfortable sharing the details with the bosses. The way out, thus, is to concoct some lies to satisfy the officialdom. Some even take a day off without giving advance notice.

The fact is that the bosses have no right to dissect someone’s personal life in the name of granting a leave of absence. Leave within the specified annual quota is an employee’s right. Moreover, the officially allotted casual leaves must be issued without asking for reasons. Peeping into one’s personal matters on such occasions must be deemed as harassment.

- Advertisement -

M NADEEM NADIR

KASUR