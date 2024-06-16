Government plans to keep Imran Khan in jail for five years: Ahsan Iqbal

The PML-N government has expressed its intention to keep Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan in prison for its entire five-year term until 2029 for “economic stability.”

“People approach us saying Pakistan can only progress if Imran Khan is jailed for five years,” stated Federal Planning and Development Minister and PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal while speaking to reporters on Saturday.

He asserted that if Khan were released, it would lead to further protests and unrest, which the country cannot afford. “There is a public demand for Imran Khan to remain imprisoned for five years,” Iqbal emphasized, adding that Khan was a contentious figure with ongoing conflicts.

Iqbal described the current situation as a pivotal moment for both Pakistan and PTI. “We cannot hold talks with PTI while it continues to campaign against state institutions. Imran Khan must demonstrate seriousness if he wishes to engage in dialogue with the government,” he stated, stressing the need for policy continuity.

The minister subtly criticized the judiciary, suggesting that Khan has relied on judicial support during challenging times, and noted that Khan faces serious court cases.

Imran Khan has been imprisoned since August last year in various cases. The PML-N leader expressed concern about the ongoing conflict between the judiciary and the establishment. When asked about this tension, Iqbal said, “Both should consider whether this confrontation benefits the country.”

He mentioned that historically, politicians and the establishment have been at odds, but emphasized the necessity of cooperation for the nation’s sake. “We cannot afford internal conflicts,” he remarked, warning that continued infighting could jeopardize the country’s sovereignty. He called for a conducive environment for investment.

Ahsan Iqbal also reiterated the government’s commitment to advancing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, acknowledging China’s consistent support for Pakistan during crises. He highlighted that Pakistan faces significant challenges related to debt servicing in the next three years.