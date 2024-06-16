Bohra community, parts of KP celebrate Eidul Azha with their brethren in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Muslims in Saudi Arabia, Gulf countries, the UK, the USA, Canada, and even in some parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Karachi celebrate Eidul Azha on Sunday with religious zeal and fervor.

Large Eid congregations were held at Masjidal Haram (the Grand Mosque), Masjid-e-Nabawi and at over 12,000 mosques in Saudi Arabia early in the morning.

Abdul Rahman Ibn Abdul Aziz al-Sudais led the Eid prayers at Masjidal Haram.

Eid prayers were also offered in the UK, the USA and Canada as faithful thronged mosques in millions.

As has been the case in the past, people in district Khyber and some other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are celebrating Eidul Adha with their brethren in Saudi Arabia today.

In this connection, Eid congregations were held at different places in the district.

Afghans living in Peshawar also celebrate Eid

Afghans living in Peshawar too celebrated Eid today as thousands gathered at a mosque in Tajabad, a suburban area of the KP capital, for the prayers. Later they slaughtered their animals.

People belonging to the Bohra community living in Karachi also celebrated Eid today.

Bohri community offered the Eidul Azha prayer with religious devotion and respect in various mosques of Karachi.

A grand gathering for Eid prayer was organized in central Tahiri mosque located at Saddar area of Karachi.

After Eid prayers, Bohri community engaged with sacrifice of sacrificial animals to offer the Sunnat e Ibrahimi.

Eidul Adha, commonly translated as the feast of sacrifice, is the second of the two main Islamic festivals alongside Eidul Fitr.

The occasion is a commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim’s (AS) willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail as was commanded by the Almighty Allah.

Eidl Adha falls on the 10th day of the twelfth and final month of Dhu-al-Hija, and celebrations continue for the next three days, known as the Tashreeq days.