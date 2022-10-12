Opinion

Significance of Parks

By Editor's Mail
0
0

The other day, I went to the Model Town Park in Lahore for a morning walk. This huge park is green and beautiful that emanates refreshing vibes and makes me feel fresh and energised. However, I observed something there that disturbed me a lot. Some visitors were throwing water bottles and wrappers wherever they wanted. I was disappointed to see their attitude. People have become so lazy and arrogant that they do not even put any effort to use the trash bins installed in the park.

This country, this city and these parks are ours, and they represent us to the people living outside. If tourists from other countries visit our parks, they take with them memories of littering and ignorance.

- Advertisement -

The problem persists at our historical places, too, which not only ruins the scenic view, but also our image as a community. Keeping our parks and our city clean should be our first priority. People need to throw the trash in the bins, not around them. This is the first step towards a successful and productive future for the country and this will deliver a positive image to the others.

TAIMOUR HASSAN

LAHORE

Previous articleBeggars mafia
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Beggars mafia

Some beggars deserve our sympathy and support as they have a disability and cannot support themselves. But, unfortunately, most of the beggars we see...
Read more
Letters

Rights of employees

Whenever an employee asks for a day off, or even a half-day leave, the bosses use the occasion to pry into the personal affairs...
Read more
Letters

Tax on Green Energy

This is with reference to the planned tax on solar power. With this step, Pakistan will surely take a huge backward step that will...
Read more
Editorials

Foreign funding action

That Imran Khan had cases registered against him was made inevitable when the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced its verdict in the prohibited...
Read more
Comment

Climate rehabilitation and resilience through sustainable financing

An age-old proverb exists that “it's no use crying over spilled milk” but does this hold true for the catastrophic consequences of Pakistan’s current...
Read more
Comment

Caring for the old and elderly

The 1st of October is globally celebrated as the International day of older people. In 1990, UNGA decided to devote this day to draw...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Editorials

Foreign funding action

That Imran Khan had cases registered against him was made inevitable when the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced its verdict in the prohibited...

New NAB law to promote systematic corruption, SC observes

Pakistan, Afghanistan bilateral trade increases 66 percent since Taliban rule

Lahore court acquits Shehbaz, Hamza in money laundering case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.