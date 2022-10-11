Policeman, robber killed in Pakpattan encounter

LAHORE: Sarwar Akram, a sub-inspector in Punjab police, was killed while two other police wounded during an encounter in Pakpattan city.

Dacoits were robbing people of valuables when a police team reached the scene. Fleeing robbers fired shots at police and during the exchange of fire, Akram and a robber lost their lives.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the chief minister of Punjab, has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the authorities.

He said his government stood with the family and heirs of Akram.