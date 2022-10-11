NATIONAL

Policeman, robber killed in Pakpattan encounter

By Staff Report
LAHORE, PAKISTAN - MAY 02: Police patrol to enforce lockdown measures on May 02, 2021 in Lahore, Pakistan. Lahore was put under a full lockdown on Saturday and Sunday to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Late last month, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan deployed the the army in cities across the country to enforce standard operating procedures (SOPs) as infection rates spike during the the third wave of the pandemic. As cases in neighboring India multiply, Pakistan has announced travel restrictions which will be implemented ahead of the Eid holiday. (Photo by Betsy Joles/Getty Images)

LAHORE: Sarwar Akram, a sub-inspector in Punjab police, was killed while two other police wounded during an encounter in Pakpattan city.

Dacoits were robbing people of valuables when a police team reached the scene. Fleeing robbers fired shots at police and during the exchange of fire, Akram and a robber lost their lives.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the chief minister of Punjab, has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the authorities.

He said his government stood with the family and heirs of Akram.

Staff Report

