Jamaat moves court against rising electricity taxes

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Tuesday approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the collection of taxes on electricity bills in the capital.

A JI leader challenged the collection of various taxes on bills by the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO).

The plaintiff in his plea stated that IESCO is collecting “irrelevant” taxes through electricity bills, which has broken the backbone of the masses of the country.

It has almost become impossible for the masses to pay their electricity bills. After the initial arguments, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb issued notices to IESCO, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the secretary of water and power.

The respondents have been asked to submit their replies while the hearing has been adjourned for two weeks.