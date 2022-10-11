NATIONAL

Jamaat moves court against rising electricity taxes

By Staff Report
Pakistani paramilitary soldiers exit the high court after the case hearing of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf in Islamabad on April 18,2013. A Pakistani court on Thursday ordered the arrest of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf for his controversial decision to dismiss judges when he imposed emergency rule in 2007, officials said. AFP PHOTO/Farooq NAEEM (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Tuesday approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the collection of taxes on electricity bills in the capital.

A JI leader challenged the collection of various taxes on bills by the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO).

The plaintiff in his plea stated that IESCO is collecting “irrelevant” taxes through electricity bills, which has broken the backbone of the masses of the country.

It has almost become impossible for the masses to pay their electricity bills. After the initial arguments, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb issued notices to IESCO, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the secretary of water and power.

The respondents have been asked to submit their replies while the hearing has been adjourned for two weeks.

Staff Report

