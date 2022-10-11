NATIONAL

Court exempts PM from appearance in money laundering probe

By Staff Report
Pakistan's opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif (C) addresses the members of the media before attending a hearing outside the Supreme Court building in Islamabad on April 5, 2022. - Pakistan's supreme court was to sit April 5 for a second day to rule on the legality of political manoeuvres that led Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the national assembly and call fresh elections. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: A special court in Lahore on Tuesday granted exemption from court appearance to the prime minister in a money laundering case registered against him and members of his family.

Shehbaz Sharif and his family are facing charges of money laundering of billions of rupees using accounts operated in the name of their businesses and employees, according to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The agency has nominated Sharif and his sons — Hamza and Suleman Shehbaz — as the principal accused in the case. 14 others have been named in the first information report (FIR) under sections 5(2) and 5(3) (criminal misconduct) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, read with 3-4 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

At the start of the hearing, Sharif’s counsel submitted a plea seeking exemption from the appearance, citing the engagement of the prime minister in the business of the state.

The counsel pleaded with the court to grant a one-day exemption to Sharif from the court appearance which was accepted by the court.

In the last hearing, Sharif told the court that he, in his capacity as the chief minister of Punjab, made decisions that, contrary to the charges against him, “hurt” his family’s sugar business.

The reference mainly accused Sharif of being a beneficiary of assets held in the name of his family members and benamidars, who had no sources to acquire such assets.

It said the members and benamidars of the Shehbaz family received fake foreign remittances of billions in their personal bank accounts. In addition to these remittances, the bureau said, billions of rupees were laundered by way of foreign pay orders, which were deposited in the personal bank accounts of Sharif’s two sons.

The reference further said that the family of Shehbaz failed to justify the sources of funds used for the acquisition of assets.

It said the suspects committed offences of corruption and corrupt practices as envisaged under the provisions of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999, and money laundering as delineated in the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010. It asked the trial court to try the suspects and punish them under the law.

Staff Report

