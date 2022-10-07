NAB summons 21 members of former PM Imran Khan’s cabinet

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned 21 members of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet for investigation in a case of giving approval to sending £140 million in the account of Bahria Town founder Malik Riaz.

According to sources, the apex anti-graft body has sent notices to the former premier Imran Khan’s cabinet members including Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Murad Saeed, Pervaiz Khattak, Shafqat Mehmood, Shireen Mazari, Ali Haider Zaidi and Hammad Azhar, Dr Shireen Mazari, Shafqat Mahmood, Asad Umar for recording of their statements.

NAB has also summoned Ali Riaz Malik, the son of Malik Riaz who is the founder of Bahria Town, they added.

Sources said that the NAB has summoned Murad Saeed and Ghulam Sarwar Khan on October 11, Pervaiz Khattak and Ali Riaz Malik on October 12, Zubaida Jalal and Hammad Azhar on October 13, Shafqat Mehmood and Shireen Mazari on October 14, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Ejaz Shah on October 17, Ali Amin Gandapur and Farogh Naseem on October 18, Ali Zaidi and Khusro Bakhtiar on October 19, Azam Khan Swati and Asad Umar on October 20, Umar Ayub and Muhammad Mian Somro on October 21, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and Fawad Chaudhry on October 24 and Mehboob Sultan and Faisal Vawda October 25 for investigation and recording of statements.

Sources added that NAB would also summon Ex-PM Imran Khan for the recording of his statement after recording and examining the statements of his cabinet members.

As per details, the NAB has been investigating sending £140 million in the account of Bahria Town founder Malik Riaz that Pakistan had received from the Britain as M/S Bahria Town Pvt Ltd did an out-of-court settlement with British National Crime Agency in a case where the latter froze an amount of some 140 million out of 190 GBP including 1-Hyde Park London property purchased by Ali Riaz Malik.

Reportedly, NAB had earlier sought provision of record from the Prime Minister’s Office regarding the deal for repatriation of Rs50 billion to Pakistan between Bahria Town and UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA).