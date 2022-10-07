Govt fixes power tariff for exporters at Rs19.99: Dar

Advises relevant ministers, officials to devise ‘wholesome package’ for agriculture sector within a week

ISLAMABAD: Federal Finance and Revenue minister Ishaq Dar has said that the government has fixed Rs19.99 electricity tariff for five export oriented sectors.

Addressing a press conference along with the exporters delegation, the Finance minister said that the govt has fixed electricity tariff for exporters at Rs19.99 inclusive of all taxes.

A subsidy tune of Rs 100 billion would be given on account of providing them cheaper electricity and the Ministry of Finance will bear all the price differential amount, he added.

Finance minister said that the export industry was promised electricity at 9 cent however the tariff has been revised after two months instead of one year.

If exports increase by 15 to 20 percent, all external problems will be solved, FM added.

Finance minister also said that we had given a Rs180 billion package last tenure due to which an increase of 12.7 percent witnessed in export.

If the PTI government maintained that policy, exports would have increased, he claimed.

As soon as I arrived, the value of the rupee has been improving and the difference of 12 rupees between open and interbank came to 1 rupee.

The actual value of the dollar is below 200 against the rupee and at this time the exchange rate is adjusting itself, he added.

He also said that Pakistan’s debts have decreased by Rs2600 billion due to improvement of value of rupee.

Finance minister said that we will also take action against the banks involved in manipulation of the exchange rate.

Ishaq Dar also said that a three-member delegation under my supervision will conduct talks with the IMF on the occasion of the annual meeting from Monday. The other members of the delegation included the Finance Secretary and State Bank Governor.

There is no need to take the IMF into confidence on this package as he said that the financial capacity of this package is there and we can fund this from our own resources.

He also said that Nawaz Sharif will come to Pakistan soon. Rumors about Rs 72 million being given to me are totally wrong and My salary goes to some hospital or institution.

Criticizing Imran Khan, he said that An army of Imrandos is being prepared. We said goodbye to the IMF, but then they went to the IMF, the finance minister added.

Get ‘agriculture package’ ready within week

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Thursday advised relevant ministers and officials to ensure that a wholesome package is devised for the agriculture sector within a week.

The minister was chairing a meeting of Committee constituted by the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Kissan Package. The meeting was attended by Federal Interior Minister, Rana Sanaullah; Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar; Federal Minister for Power, Khurram Dastgir Khan; Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mehmood and Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema.

Dar informed the meeting about Prime Minister’s concern for promotion of agriculture sector especially in the aftermath of devastating rains and floods.

He said the proposals for package should focus on improving productivity as well as reducing import bill and emphasized that the government was keen to provide maximum relief and facilitation to the farmers.

Earlier, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah briefed the meeting about the delegations of farmers who met the Prime Minister and their demands.

The committee deliberated on all the issues including power tariff for agriculture sector, solarisation of tube wells, availability of agricultural inputs including fertilizers, etc.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Chaudhry Tariq Bshir Cheema stressed for solarization of tube wells and providing relief to the growers in fertilizer and import of tractors.

Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan also apprised the meeting regarding subsidized power tariff being provided to the farmers.