NATIONAL

Electricity consumers to get relief in bills from next month: Dastgir

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Friday said that the consumers of the electricity would be given relief in fuel adjustment price in next month’s electricity bills.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said, the reduction in oil prices at the international market and appreciation of the rupee against the dollar has helped to slash the fuel price. The adjustment for June was Rs10 per unit while now it was 22 paisa per unit, he said.

The minister admitted that during the last couple of months fuel price adjustments in the electricity bills had affected the people.

He said as per instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif the government has fully passed on the relief to the consumers.

“The electricity consumers would see the relief in the electricity bill in the next month” he hoped.

He said total relief of Rs. 65 billion has been provided to consumers using less than 300 units, farmers, and flood-affected people from the power sector.

Responding to point of Mohammad Aslam Bhootani’s concerns regarding power plants in his areas, he assured that observations of the lawmakers would be addressed.

Earlier, Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir had promised the government would provide relief to electricity consumers from the month of October. However, the government seems to have reneged on its claim.

 

Previous articleGerman FM announces €10m aid for flood victims in Pakistan
Next articleImran Khan accuses PML-N of releasing ‘doctored audios’ to malign him
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Govt seeks 90-day delay in by-elections citing PTI’s plan to ‘besiege’ capital

ISLAMABAD: The federal government Friday asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to delay the upcoming October 16 by-election, saying that a "political party"...
Read more
NATIONAL

New leaks expose PTI chief’s plans of ‘horse trading, playing up’ cipher in public

Audio reveals Imran purportedly presses party leaders to 'spoon-feed' people as their minds are  'fertile grounds' A leaked recording — sounding like Imran’s...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran Khan accuses PML-N of releasing ‘doctored audios’ to malign him

MIANWALI: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday accused the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its leader Maryam Nawaz...
Read more
NATIONAL

German FM announces €10m aid for flood victims in Pakistan

BERLIN: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has announced €10m financial aid for the flood victims in Pakistan. FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his German counterpart...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM urges int’l community to play role for rehabilitation, resilience improvement of flood-hit-Pakistan

ISLAMABAD:  Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged the international community to help Pakistan in rehabilitation and reconstruction for millions of flood-affected people, and play a...
Read more
NATIONAL

All set to commemorate 17th anniversary of October 8, 2005 deadly quake across AJK

MIRPUR (AJK): All is set to commemorate the 16th anniversary of history’s worst killer earthquake of October 8, 2005 in Mirpur and other cities...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

New leaks expose PTI chief’s plans of ‘horse trading, playing up’...

Audio reveals Imran purportedly presses party leaders to 'spoon-feed' people as their minds are  'fertile grounds' A leaked recording — sounding like Imran’s...

Imran Khan accuses PML-N of releasing ‘doctored audios’ to malign him

Electricity consumers to get relief in bills from next month: Dastgir

German FM announces €10m aid for flood victims in Pakistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.