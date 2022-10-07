NATIONAL

German FM announces €10m aid for flood victims in Pakistan

By Staff Report

BERLIN: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has announced €10m financial aid for the flood victims in Pakistan.

FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock held a joint press conference.

Baerbock said that flood-affected people have been living under the sky. She added that Pakistan faced massive destruction due to floods and the country was becoming the most affected nation due to climate change.

She said that Germany is the biggest trade partner of Pakistan in the European Union (EU). Pakistan’s always played an important role on Afghanistan issue and with the help of Islamabad, withdrawal from Afghanistan was made possible.

While addressing the press conference, FM Bilawal said that one-third part of the country was affected by the flood and diseases were spreading among the victims. He thanked his German counterpart for the warm welcome.

The flood directly affected 33 million people after the country faced climate change calamity despite Pakistan emitting less than 1 per cent of greenhouse gases.

Staff Report

