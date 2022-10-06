2-year-old genius Pakistani toddler Abraiz Shah bags PBR national record In ‘intelligence’ category

Two year old Pakistani toddler Abraiz Hussain Shah bagged a national record at Pakistan Book of Records in the field of intelligence.

Hailing from Lahore, Abraiz can read and knows all alphabets, numbers (1-20), colors, shapes, names of vehicles, animals and their sounds, body parts, rhymes and many other objects at the age of 2.

As per reports, Abraiz is among the 2 percent of the world population who possess a photographic memory.

Pakistan Book of Records is a true platform where young talent comes up with creative ideas and shows their talent in front of camera to the world. It was established in 2009 in a press conference at Peshawar press club.