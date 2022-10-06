NATIONAL

KP to establish 10 tented hospitals in flood-hit areas

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has finalized planning for establishment of 10 tented hospitals in flood-hit districts of the province with the assistance of UNICEF, official sources informed on Thursday.

“All the needed stuff has been reached, however due to non-availability of skilled staff on local level to install these hospitals, the authorities have asked for the manpower to install these makeshift hospitals.

The recent devastating floods damaged 256 healthcare facilities in Swat, Kohistan, Chitral, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan of which 56 were completely washed away by the flood waters disconnecting healthcare cover system for the local people.

The Health Directorate sources said construction of the damaged and destroyed hospitals will take time, owing to which 10 hotspot areas have been identified for establishment of the tented hospitals.

Providing protection from all kinds of weather effects, UNICEF has donated these tent-hospitals that would cover an area of around 4000 square meters. The makeshift hospitals would be established in Dera Ismail Khan, Swat and Kohistan in the first phase.

The sources said that these tents have been handed over to the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa however for its installation; skilled manpower has been demanded from the international donor. After installation of these hospitals, the staff would be shifted to these tent-hospitals, the Health Directorate sources added.

Staff Report

