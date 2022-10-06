Zardari’s health improving, says FM Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman and FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said the condition of his father, former president Asif Ali Zardari is ‘improving’.

In his informal talk with the newsmen in Karachi, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said they were thinking about Asif Ali Zardari’s surgery, but doctors have decided against it as the former president is improving.

The PPP chairman urged the workers to pray for the speedy recovery of Asif Zardari.

Earlier, sources said that a three-member team of doctors from United Arab Emirates reached Karachi to assess the former Pakistan president’s health.

The team stayed at the private hospital for over four hours and inspected the PPP co-chairperson, said sources, adding that some of Zardari’s tests were carried out by UAE medical team.

Former president Asif Zardari was admitted to a private hospital in Karachi on Sept 27 after his health deteriorated.

This is the second time that Zardari has been admitted to a hospital this year.

A similar situation developed in February this year when former president Asif Ali Zardari had been admitted to a private hospital in Karachi after his health deteriorated.