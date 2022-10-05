Protections of life, honour of common top priority: IGP

LAHORE/KASUR: Punjab Inspector General of Police Faisal Shahkar on Tuesday reiterated that protection of life, property of citizens and elimination of crime from society is the first priority, saying no shortcoming or lethargy will be tolerated in this regard.

“The media and police would have to work side by side to eliminate crime as media role is of great significance for awareness of people and making public opinion.”

Punjab IG Police expressed the views while presiding over a meeting of Sheikhupura region at Chhanga Manga Rest House and talking to media representatives during his visit to Kasur here on Tuesday.

He directed to intensify crackdown for elimination of organized crime in Sheikhupura region. The IGP said that the police officers should personally go to the field and evaluate performance of the force and the crime control measures.

He directed that strict legal action should be taken under zero tolerance in cases of violence, abduction and rape of children and women and operations should be conducted on a daily basis to bring the accused involved in the heinous crime to justice. Faisala Shahkar said that recruitment process is being accelerated to meet the shortage of personnel in the region.

The IG Police said that various steps are being taken to reduce the crime rate, including improving the investigation and making patrolling system more efficient, while priority steps are being taken to improve welfare and efficiency of police personnel. He said that efforts are being made to arrest the accused in Patoki rape case.

Earlier, on arrival Faisal Shahkar was extended salutations by armed police contingent in Chunian. RPO Dr Inam Waheed, Kasur DPO Sohaib Ashraf and other officers welcomed the IG Police. The IGP attended the martyrs’ memorial, laid flowers and recited Fatiha for higher ranks of martyrs. He also inaugurated the new building of Police Station City and Saddr Chunian. He met the families of police martyrs at Changa Manga Rest House. Addressing all the officers and jawans of Sheikhupura region, Faisal Shahkar said that every police jawan should treat his duty as a sacred obligation. He said that reward and punishment are being ensured in Punjab Police and corrupt elements have no place in Punjab Police. The IG Police reiterated that best welfare of police martyrs families is the top priority. He directed that the officers should treat the citizens with good manners while on duty and solve their problems. IG Punjab heard the problems of the officials during the police Darbar and issued orders on the spot for resolution.