NATIONAL

PM orders linking of Thar Coal Mines with railway network by March next year

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to link the Thar Coal Mines with the country’s railway network by March 2023.

During a meeting chaired by the prime minister, it was principally decided that the project of linking Thar Coal Mines with rail network would be jointly executed by the federal and Sindh governments.

In this regard, Prime Minister Shehbaz and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah would sign a Memorandum of Understanding today (Wednesday).

The prime minister told the meeting that the development projects needed to be completed with the “Pakistan Speed” as the previous government had inflicted irreparable loss to the country during last four years.

He said the government was trying to revive the development course which the previous government had deliberately kept halted during 2018 to 2022.

“During our previous government, we accomplished the development projects within record period. What to talk of launching new development projects, the previous government halted the ongoing ones wasting the public money as a grave conspiracy,” he remarked.

He said with the linking of Thar Coal Mines with railway network, local coal would be used in power plants replacing the imported one.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the usage of Thar coal in power plants would help save $2 billion annually.The meeting was told that after the linking of Thar Coal Mines with rail network, the local coal would be utilized not only the power plants of Jamshoro and Port Qasim but also other power plants and industries in the country to save the public money.

The prime minister instructed the authorities concerned to accelerate the work on the said project to complete it by March 2023.Federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Khurram Dastgir, special assistants to PM Jahanzeb Khan, Zafaruddin Mahmood and senior officers attended the meeting. Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah joined the meeting via video link.

Previous articleIHC orders to open blocked road immediately
Next articleRupee gains Rs 1.70 against dollar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

SHC chides Sindh officers for lack of facilities in tent cities

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court (SHC) circuit bench on Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction over facilities in tent cities for flood victims and resented misreporting to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Joint session marks last parliamentary year of incumbent assembly today

ISLAMABAD: The joint session of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament), convened on Thursday (today), will formally mark the last parliamentary year of the incumbent National Assembly after...
Read more
NATIONAL

President urges steps to bring street, out-of-school children into mainstream

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that bringing street children and over 20 million out-of-school children into the formal education stream was...
Read more
NATIONAL

S. Korea donates additional Rs 8.9 mln for flood victims

ISLAMABAD: The South Korean Embassy and companies in Pakistan here on Wednesday handed over an additional cash donation of Rs 8.9 million for flood...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rupee gains Rs 1.70 against dollar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan rupee on Wednesday appreciated by Rs 1.70 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 223.93 against the...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC orders to open blocked road immediately

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered district administration to immediately open the blocked road in federal capital. Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

President urges steps to bring street, out-of-school children into mainstream

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that bringing street children and over 20 million out-of-school children into the formal education stream was...

S. Korea donates additional Rs 8.9 mln for flood victims

Rupee gains Rs 1.70 against dollar

PM orders linking of Thar Coal Mines with railway network by March next year

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.