NATIONAL

IHC orders to open blocked road immediately

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered district administration to immediately open the blocked road in federal capital.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani of IHC heard the case filed by a citizen seeking the opening of various roads in capital.

Deputy Commissioner ICT Irfan Nawaz appeared before the court in personal capacity.

The petitioner told the court that Aapara Melody road was still blocked by placing hurdles. The deputy commissioner adopted the stance that the road outside the Lal Masjid was blocked as the students of seminary usually arrange protests there.

The court expressed annoyance with the officials of district administration and instructed them to immediately open the blocked Melody Road and outside road of Lal Masjid.

Previous articleKhusheed Shah reviews progress on K-IV Project
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Khusheed Shah reviews progress on K-IV Project

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah visited project office of Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme, commonly known as K-IV...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ministry holds two-day ‘Int’l Seerat-un-Nabi Conference’

ISLAMABAD: The ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony is organizing a two-day International Seerat-un-Nabi Conference in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Speakers call for effective disaster mitigation system to meet any eventuality

MUZAFFARABAD: Speakers at a seminar emphasized the need for a coherent grassroots community-led strategy to identify vulnerabilities and develop an action plan for effective...
Read more
NATIONAL

Murtaza appreciates APO’s role in development of Asia-Pacific region

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmood on Wednesday delivered appreciated the Asian Productivity Organization (APO)’s role in the development of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Admin decides to punish officers over executing low-quality uplift schemes

SWAT: A high-level meeting held here on Wednesday decided to take stern action against the consultants and officers responsible for executing low-quality developmental schemes...
Read more
NATIONAL

AJK streets resound with anti-India slogans

ISLAMABAD: A large number people, from all walks of life including women, on Wednesday took to the streets in different parts of Azad Jammu...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Speakers call for effective disaster mitigation system to meet any eventuality

MUZAFFARABAD: Speakers at a seminar emphasized the need for a coherent grassroots community-led strategy to identify vulnerabilities and develop an action plan for effective...

Murtaza appreciates APO’s role in development of Asia-Pacific region

Admin decides to punish officers over executing low-quality uplift schemes

AJK streets resound with anti-India slogans

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.