NATIONAL

Joint session marks last parliamentary year of incumbent assembly today

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The joint session of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament), convened on Thursday (today), will formally mark the last parliamentary year of the incumbent National Assembly after the address of the President.

The 15th National Assembly would witness the fifth and last Presidential address to the Parliament under clause (3) of Article 56 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The first Presidential address to the incumbent Assembly was made on September 17, 2018, second on September 12, 2019, third on August 20, 2020 and fourth on September 13, 2021. It is to mention that the fourth parliamentary year was concluded seven weeks ago on August 13, 2022 and this joint session will be the first of the last year of National Assembly.

According to the National Assembly sources, a total of 156 bills including private members bills have been passed so far by the incumbent lower house. Of these bills, 10 were passed during the first parliamentary year, 30 during the second parliamentary year, 60 during third parliamentary year, 54 during the fourth parliamentary year and remaining two during 5th parliamentary year which formally started on August 14, 2022. A total of 122 bills have become Acts after the approval of the President during this tenure.

The government relied heavily on ordinances for legislation and a total of 75 ordinances were presented in the House during the last four parliamentary years. The bills passed by the House were mainly related to protection and raising alert about missing or abducted child and protection of women rights of ownership in property, right of review and reconsideration to the judgment of the International Court of Justice, formulate a post-retirement procedure for NAB chairman and ensure freedom of media and safety to media professionals.

The 15th Assembly has been also unique in terms of the elections to the offices of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker. The Assembly had to choose the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker twice during last four parliamentary years. The re-election to these both offices was necessitated after the resignation of Speaker Asad Qaisar and Qasim Khan Suri while  Imran Khan was voted out as Prime Minister by the National Assembly and Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was elected as new Leader of the House (Prime Minister). However, MNA Raja Pervaiz Ashraf (PPPP) and Zahid Akram Durrani (MMAP) were elected unopposed against  positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker, respectively.

The lawmakers were also keen in moving the private members’ bill as 279 private members’ bills were introduced in the lower House. In addition, the House adopted 108 resolutions making recommendations to the government on the issues concerning foreign affairs, economy, internal security, water, criminal justice system and others.

During the four years, a total of the 359 reports of committees were presented in the House. The House witnessed address by the President of Turkey to the Joint Session of both Houses of the Parliament while the President of Pakistan also addressed on four occasions before the advent of parliamentary year. It would be the fifth and last address of the President to the 15th National Assembly which have been mandated till August 13, 2023.

 

Previous articlePresident urges steps to bring street, out-of-school children into mainstream
Next articleRecord performance: ICC names Mohammad Rizwan for award
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

SHC fumes at officers over lack of facilities in tent cities

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court (SHC) circuit bench on Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction over facilities in tent cities for flood victims and resented misreporting to...
Read more
NATIONAL

President urges steps to bring street, out-of-school children into mainstream

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that bringing street children and over 20 million out-of-school children into the formal education stream was...
Read more
NATIONAL

S. Korea donates additional Rs 8.9 mln for flood victims

ISLAMABAD: The South Korean Embassy and companies in Pakistan here on Wednesday handed over an additional cash donation of Rs 8.9 million for flood...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rupee gains Rs 1.70 against dollar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan rupee on Wednesday appreciated by Rs 1.70 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 223.93 against the...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM orders linking of Thar Coal Mines with railway network by March next year

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to link the Thar Coal Mines with the country's railway network by March...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC orders to open blocked road immediately

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered district administration to immediately open the blocked road in federal capital. Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

President urges steps to bring street, out-of-school children into mainstream

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that bringing street children and over 20 million out-of-school children into the formal education stream was...

S. Korea donates additional Rs 8.9 mln for flood victims

Rupee gains Rs 1.70 against dollar

PM orders linking of Thar Coal Mines with railway network by March next year

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.