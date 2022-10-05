Sports

Record performance: ICC names Mohammad Rizwan for award

By Staff Report

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has nominated Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan for the Men’s Player of the Month (September).

Rizwan, who finished as the top run-scorer in the home T20I series against England, joined Australia’s Cameron Green and India’s Axar Patel in the list of nominations.

Rizwan scored 316 runs in six matches at an average of 63.20. He scored four half-centuries and had a strike rate of 138.59.

Meanwhile, Green showed true potential and scored 21-ball 52 runs to become the second-fastest Australian to score a fifty in T20Is.

India’s Axar bagged the highest eight wickets in the recently concluded home series against Australia.

Staff Report

