PM granted permanent exemption from appearance in money laundering case

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court has granted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif a permanent exemption from appearing in the money laundering reference.

However, the court directed Sharif to appoint his representative for an appearance in the court.

On the other hand, the court sought a reply from NAB on Hamza Shehbaz’s petition for permanent exemption from court appearance.

Accountability Court Judge Qamar uz-Zaman heard the money laundering case on Tuesday.

The lawyer of PM Shehbaz and Hamza filed petitions seeking their permanent exemption from court appearances. The judge accepted the plea of the prime minister but sought a reply from Hamza on his plea.

However, the judge accepted the application of Hamza allowing him a one-day exemption from the personal appearance.

After that, the court summoned witnesses for the next hearing and adjourned the case till October 25.