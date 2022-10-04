NATIONAL

PLL fails to attract bids for long-term LNG contract

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The state-owned Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) has failed to attract any bids for its two-part tender for the import of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to meet the country’s energy needs.

As per details, PLL had issued a two-part tender in August inviting firms to submit bids for supply of a total 72 LNG cargoes on a Delivered Ex-Ship basis at Port Qasim, Karachi in a period of six years. However, no commodity supplier has participated in PLL’s tender to supply LNG to Pakistan on DES basis from January 2023 to December 2028.

Under the first part, bids were invited for 12 LNG cargoes (one LNG cargo per month) to start from January 2023 and to end on December 2024 while second delivery period for supply of 60 LNG cargoes (one LNG cargo per month) was to start from January 2025 to end by December 2028.

According to the terms of the tender, it was mandatory for the bidder to submit price proposals for both of the delivery periods.

PLL is a subsidiary of Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) which is owned by the Government of Pakistan. PLL has the mandate to procure LNG to meet the country’s gas requirement.

