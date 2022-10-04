Farmers call off protest after breakthrough in talks with government

— Govt to unveil historic Kissan package for agriculture sector next week: PM

ISLAMABAD: Following nearly a week of protests and sit-in here in the federal capital, representatives of farmers on Tuesday called off their demonstrations after a breakthrough was achieved in negotiations with the government.

The Kissan Ittehad, comprising farmers from across Punjab, was demanding the restoration of the previous tubewell electricity tariff of Rs5.3 per unit and the removal of taxes and adjustments among other things.

Kissan Ittehad Chairman Khalid Butt, at a media talk alongside Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, called off the protest.

Separately, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also said the government would unveil a historic Kissan package next week for development of the agriculture sector.

Describing agriculture as the backbone of national economy, the PM said it was also very important for socio-economic development the country.

The prime minister, who held separate meetings with various delegations of farmers, directed the committee of relevant ministers to present actionable recommendations for the redressal of growers’ problems, in consultation with their representatives at the earliest.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, Minister for National Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema, Member of the Provincial Assembly (Punjab) Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan and senior officials concerned were present in the meetings.

The prime minister expressed his resolve to provide all possible relief for the development of agricultural sector and ensure the welfare of growers in the light of the committee’s recommendations and keeping in view the country’s current economic situation.

In that respect, he also announced to unveil the historic Kissan package during the Kissan conference to be held next week.

The prime minister while referring to the steps he had taken for the development of agriculture sector and for the welfare of Kissan brothers during his stint as Punjab chief minister, reminded how he had always protected the interests of farmers and provided them subsidy for the payment of electricity bills, provision of fertilizers and procurement of agricultural tools.

Sanaullah said that the government had agreed to the farmers’ demands, which included delay and installments in payments of power bills and cancellation of fuel adjustment charges.

On other demands, the interior minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a ministerial committee — with Sanaullah on the board — that would hold meetings with farmers’ representatives and negotiate finer terms of the agreement.

Sanaullah also said that the prime minister would announce a package for farmers in a week or 10 days which would bring tremendous benefit to the farming community and the agriculture sector.

“It is our philosophy that Pakistan will be prosperous when farmers are prosperous. So we will consider all things in a better manner and solve these problems.”

The interior minister thanked the Kissan Ittehad and the protesting farmers for bearing “difficulty” and requested them to disperse since negotiations were successful.

He said the nominated delegation members from the Kissan Ittehad should stay for further negotiations and the rest should go back. “It is our responsibility to solve your demands and we will do it,” Sanaullah added.

The interior minister further assured that the committee would work in a “very good” way and the farmers would not need to return.

PTI long march

Meanwhile, in response to a question on the arrangements to deal with an expected PTI long march to Islamabad — yet to be announced — Sanaullah said: “We have full preparations to tackle that.

“I had a meeting today for their [PTI’s] treatment and a very satisfying formula has been prepared for them, according to which they will be dealt with.”

The interior minister also said that the Pakistan Army would be called in to deal with the march, in accordance with Article 245 of the Constitution. He added that personnel of the Pakistan Rangers, Frontier Constabulary, Islamabad police, and Sindh police would also be utilised.

Sanaullah claimed that PTI Chairman Imran Khan no longer enjoyed the support of the institutions.