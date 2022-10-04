UN launches fresh appeal of over $800m for Pakistan’s flood victims

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations (UN) has launched a fresh appeal of over 800 million dollars for Pakistan flood victims on the basis of updated on-ground assessment of the situation in the country.

Ceremonies to this effect were simultaneously held in Islamabad and Geneva on Tuesday.

In his remarks, Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq emphasized for sustained and long-term support on the part of world community to Pakistan recover from the climate-induced devastating floods.

The minister said at present the relief efforts are going on in the flood-affected areas and when the water recedes, the rehabilitation work will be started which cannot be finished in months but it will take years.

He said if Pakistan is left alone at this time, this will set a wrong precedent as Pakistan is not responsible for this climate catastrophe.

He said the world has to wake up and step up efforts for climate change. The

climate change fund has to be utilized in these kinds of catastrophes.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq thanked those who extended support to Pakistan in this

difficult hour; saying more on their part will make it easier for Pakistan to cope with the disaster and save precious lives.

In her remarks, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar said the world must respond to the needs of the people affected by the climate change.

He said it is our job to make sure that the flood victims in Pakistan are not only equipped to survive this crisis but they also thrive afterwards.

Under Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said the people of Pakistan are bearing the brunt of the world’s inaction to face climate change or prepare for its

consequences. He said Pakistan has not caused this crisis for which they are

undeserving victims. He said we need to deliver shelter and essential household items to over two million families.

Martin Griffiths emphasized for standing with Pakistan at this difficult hour.

Director General of WHO Dr Tedros Adhanom gave an update on the health situation in the flood affected areas. He said floods have approximately damaged ten percent of country’s health facilities. Besides, stocks of

medicines and medical supplies are limited or have been washed away. He said we must move together to support Pakistan.

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman highlighted the steps taken by Pakistan for the rescue and relief of flood affected people. She said floods pose complex challenges and it is a long relentless struggle.

She said we are moving every available resource toward life-saving efforts.