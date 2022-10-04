NATIONAL

UN launches fresh appeal of over $800m for Pakistan’s flood victims

By Staff Report
Reaffirming its unequivocal condemnation of the terrorist acts that took place in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania on 11 September, the Security Council this evening unanimously adopted a wide-ranging, comprehensive resolution with steps and strategies to combat international terrorism. By unanimous resolution 1373(2001)the Council also established a Committee of the Council to monitor the resolution's implementation and called on all States to report on actions they had taken to that end no later than 90 days from today. A general view of the Council as they vote unanimously in favour of resolution 1373 (2001), with one abstention from the United States.

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations (UN) has launched a fresh appeal of over 800 million dollars for Pakistan flood victims on the basis of updated on-ground assessment of the situation in the country.

Ceremonies to this effect were simultaneously held in Islamabad and Geneva on Tuesday.

In his remarks, Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq emphasized for sustained and long-term support on the part of world community to Pakistan recover from the climate-induced devastating floods.

The minister said at present the relief efforts are going on in the flood-affected areas and when the water recedes, the rehabilitation work will be started which cannot be finished in months but it will take years.

He said if Pakistan is left alone at this time, this will set a wrong precedent as Pakistan is not responsible for this climate catastrophe.

He said the world has to wake up and step up efforts for climate change. The
climate change fund has to be utilized in these kinds of catastrophes.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq thanked those who extended support to Pakistan in this
difficult hour; saying more on their part will make it easier for Pakistan to cope with the disaster and save precious lives.

In her remarks, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar said the world must respond to the needs of the people affected by the climate change.

He said it is our job to make sure that the flood victims in Pakistan are not only equipped to survive this crisis but they also thrive afterwards.

Under Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said the people of Pakistan are bearing the brunt of the world’s inaction to face climate change or prepare for its
consequences. He said Pakistan has not caused this crisis for which they are
undeserving victims. He said we need to deliver shelter and essential household items to over two million families.

Martin Griffiths emphasized for standing with Pakistan at this difficult hour.

Director General of WHO Dr Tedros Adhanom gave an update on the health situation in the flood affected areas. He said floods have approximately damaged ten percent of country’s health facilities. Besides, stocks of
medicines and medical supplies are limited or have been washed away. He said we must move together to support Pakistan.

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman highlighted the steps taken by Pakistan for the rescue and relief of flood affected people. She said floods pose complex challenges and it is a long relentless struggle.

She said we are moving every available resource toward life-saving efforts.

Previous articleWith or without you (Netanyahu)
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Railways suffer Rs525 billion losses due to rainfall, floods: Saad Rafique

LAHORE: Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said that Pakistan Railways suffered Rs525 billion losses in the wake of the worst ever flooding that drowned one-third...
Read more
NATIONAL

ISI, IB DGs included in high-level committee to probe PM House audio leaks

The government Tuesday announced the formation of a high-powered committee to probe the audio tapes leaked from the Prime Minister's House. Director-General of the Inter-Services...
Read more
NATIONAL

LPG shortage, overpricing: OGRA submits response to Cabinet Division

ISLAMABAD: To curb the menace of overcharging and decanting of LPG ahead of winter season, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has authorised...
Read more
NATIONAL

Murad inaugurates first Int’l moot on higher education for the deaf

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the First International Conference on Higher Education for the Deaf in Pakistan today at the...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP rejects Sindh govt’s plea to postpone LG polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday rejected the Sindh government’s request to postpone the local body polls, directing provincial authorities to ensure law...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC announces daily hearing of PTI’s plea against amends to NAB law

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday announced it would hold former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan's petition against amendments made to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Non-traditional security threats to Pakistan

Southeast Asia is highly vulnerable to non-traditional and traditional security threats. Pakistan has been confronting many challenges which are deeply entrenched, non-traditional security threats...

ISI, IB DGs included in high-level committee to probe PM House audio leaks

The winds of change in courts

Playing with fire

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.