President sends condolences on Indonesia stampede deaths

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed deep grief and sorrow after a crowd crush at a soccer stadium killed 125 people, including 32 children, in southeast Indonesia.

The incident occurred on Saturday after police used tear gas to quell a pitch invasion, authorities said. Officers fired tear gas in an attempt to disperse agitated supporters of the losing home side who had invaded the pitch after the final whistle in Malang, East Java, on Saturday night, the region’s police chief Nico Afinta told reporters.

In a statement, the president said he was deeply saddened by the tragedy and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved, the government and the people of Indonesia.

He noted the people and the government of Pakistan shared the grief and sorrow of their brethren in this testing time.

He also prayed for granting forbearance and patience to the families of the victims, and for the swift recovery of the wounded.

Indonesia is scheduled to host the FIFA under-20 World Cup in May and June next year. They are also one of three countries bidding to stage next year’s Asian Cup, the continent’s equivalent of the Euros, after China pulled out as hosts.

The head of the Asian Football Confederation, Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, said in a statement he was “deeply shocked and saddened to hear such tragic news coming out of football-loving Indonesia”, expressing condolences for the victims, their families and friends.