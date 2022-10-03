Court extends suspect’s detention in wife murder

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Monday extended for another three days the physical remand of Shahnawaz Amir, the prime suspect in the murder of his wife killed last month.

Sara Inam, 38, a Canadian national, was bludgeoned to death in broad daylight on September 23 allegedly by Shahnawaz Amir, her husband, at a farmhouse in Chak Shahzad, a suburb of Islamabad.

The police arrested the suspect from the crime scene and booked him the following day under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of station house officer (SHO) Nawazish Ali Khan posted at Shahzad Town police station.

Inam was killed a day after she arrived from Abu Dhabi where she was working as a financial specialist. She got married to Shahnawaz three months ago in Chakwal, the hometown of Amirs. It’s widely believed the couple knew each other before marriage and the marriage was of their own choice, not arranged by their families.

Monday’s extension in Amir’s detention came hours after the judge extended the protective bail granted to his mother, Samina Shah, in the same case.

Subsequently, the judge adjourned the hearing till Friday at the request of Inam Rahim, Inam’s father.

The investigation officer in the case informed the judge that Inam’s passport had still not been recovered, terming it to be a “crucial” part of the investigation. He added that the document would provide a clear picture of her travel history.

Inam’s parents arrived in Pakistan from Canada last Wednesday for the funeral. Rahim, the father, broke into tears as he spoke to the press at the site where funeral prayers were held.

“She was with me just a month ago and now this has happened. I never thought even in my wildest imagination that something like this would happen to my daughter,” he said.

“I raised her with a lot of love, and I loved her a lot. I used to talk to her every day over the phone or through messages.”