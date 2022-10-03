NATIONAL

Minister blames Imran for historic inflation, ravaged economy

By Staff Report
Pakistani Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal (C) speaks to media outside an accountability court where sacked prime minister Nawaz Sharif appeared to face corruption charges in Islamabad on October 2, 2017. Sacked Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif made a second appearance before an anti-corruption court on October 2, as officials said he would be indicted at a later hearing on corruption charges that could ultimately see him jailed. / AFP PHOTO / AAMIR QURESHI (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has blamed the government of former prime minister Imran Khan for soaring inflation and damaged economy.

Speaking to PTV News, he declared that Khan, during his 3.5-year stint in office, was busy hatching conspiracies to divide the state institutions because he wanted to trample the Constitution through his nefarious actions.

He said the government of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition was utilising all its sources to provide relief to the public and avert the impacts of the flawed economic policies pursued by the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

He further claimed the PTI during its time in the government victimised the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) at all levels by registering politically-motivated cases against them.

Iqbal said that Khan was spreading confusion by playing mind games and attacking institutions through deceitful speeches for his political survival.

He claimed that Khan had crossed all red lines by attacking Pakistan Army. The military has rendered countless sacrifices in the America-led War on Terrorism and at present, is engaged in the relief and rescue efforts in the flood-ravaged areas.

He, however, lamented Khan has made the matter of top appointments in the military a topic of his politics.

