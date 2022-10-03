NATIONAL

Yet another ‘missing person’ turns up at IHC

By Staff Report
Pakistani paramilitary soldiers exit the high court after the case hearing of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf in Islamabad on April 18,2013. A Pakistani court on Thursday ordered the arrest of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf for his controversial decision to dismiss judges when he imposed emergency rule in 2007, officials said. AFP PHOTO/Farooq NAEEM (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The police produced Muneeb Akram, a man who was apparently picked up by security agencies on suspicion of planning undisclosed acts of sabotage, before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday.

Athar Minallah, chief judge at the high court, who over the weekend ordered the police and intelligence services to produce the suspect, heard the case.

“This is the second or third incident [within a short period of time] of a person going missing. Tell me why is this happening? Who is responsible for this?” the judge questioned a representative of the Ministry of Defence.

The official told the court: “We had asked our agencies to find out Akram’s whereabouts after the order of your court. However, after the investigation carried out by the two agencies, it turned out neither of them had him.”

At this, Justice Minallah said: “Our intelligence agencies are among the best in the world. If any citizen is picked up, the job of the agencies is to find out about him, not to just say that ‘we do not have him’.”

“Now tell me, who is responsible for all this? This court, in its detailed judgment, has identified the responsible. If the boy was not found, the court would hold them all responsible. You are directed to read this judgment once,” he said.

Staff Report

