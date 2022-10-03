NATIONAL

Nearly 1,700 killed, over 12,800 injured in monsoon rain, floods

By Staff Report
TOPSHOT - Displaced flood-affected families travel atop a tractor with their belongings near a makeshift camp at Dera Allah Yar in Jaffarabad district of Balochistan province on September 20, 2022. (Photo by Fida HUSSAIN / AFP) (Photo by FIDA HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The death toll from this season’s monsoon rain and flood since mid-June has risen to around 1,695 along with 12,865 others injured, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has said.

According to a report released by the NDMA, 630 children and 340 women were among those who lost their lives in separate rain or flood-related accidents across the country.

Sindh was the worst-hit province where 759 people were killed, followed by Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which reported 336 and 307 deaths, respectively.

Moreover, 2,045,349 houses were destroyed and 1,162,122 livestock perished in different parts of Pakistan, the report said.

Around 33,046,329 people and 84 districts have been affected by the flood, it added.

The report further added that 13,254.49 km-long roads and 440 bridges have been damaged throughout the season.

Rescue and relief operations by the NDMA, other government organisations, volunteers and non-government organizations were underway in the flood-hit areas.

Previous articleImran dodges disqualification in contempt of court
Next articleNumber of dengue cases continues to rise
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

ECC takes up wheat import agenda via Gwadar Port

ISLAMABAD: In order to materialize import of wheat via Gwadar Port, Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has finally taken up the agenda of importing wheat...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM “deeply obliged” to China for continuous assistance during floods

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan was “deeply obliged” to the Chinese government, the Communist Party of China (CPC), Red Cross Society...
Read more
NATIONAL

Japan seeking manpower from Pakistan in IT sector

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sajid Hussain Turi met Ms. Wakako Sakurai, founder and CEO of Plus -W, a...
Read more
NATIONAL

CM Sindh directs Irrigation dept to clear Indus highway, Roshanabad bridge for vehicular traffic

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Monday presided over a meeting on the disposal of flood and rainwater from cities, towns, and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily report: 50 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 50 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the ministry of health said on Monday. The overall tally of the infected people rose to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Number of dengue cases continues to rise

ISLAMABAD: The number of dengue fever cases is continuing to rise in Pakistan amid an outbreak due to floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Iran’s supreme leader breaks silence on protests, blames US

DUBAI: Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded publicly on Monday to the biggest protests in Iran in years, breaking weeks of silence to...

Covid-19 daily report: 50 new cases

Number of dengue cases continues to rise

Nearly 1,700 killed, over 12,800 injured in monsoon rain, floods

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.