Number of dengue cases continues to rise

ISLAMABAD: The number of dengue fever cases is continuing to rise in Pakistan amid an outbreak due to floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains in the country.

Sindh reported 341 new infections, said the provincial health department. The worst-hit area was Karachi, the provincial capital, which reported 241 new cases.

The total number of cases this year in the province has reached 10,495.

In the last 24 hours, 287 more people were diagnosed with the disease in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial health department reported. The number of active cases in the province currently stands at 2,070 and the total number of cases this year has reached 9,249.

Punjab province reported 276 new cases in the last 24 hours. Lahore reported 119 new cases, followed by Rawalpindi with 69 cases. The total number of dengue cases in Punjab this year has now gone up to 7,039.

Islamabad reported 44 new dengue cases in the last 24 hours, the health authorities said on Sunday night. The city’s total tally has risen to 2,552 this year.