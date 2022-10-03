NATIONAL

Number of dengue cases continues to rise

By Staff Report
A worker fumigates to kill mosquito larvae to fight against the spread of dengue fever at a residential area of Lahore on September 27, 2019. (Photo by ARIF ALI / AFP) (Photo credit should read ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The number of dengue fever cases is continuing to rise in Pakistan amid an outbreak due to floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains in the country.

Sindh reported 341 new infections, said the provincial health department. The worst-hit area was Karachi, the provincial capital, which reported 241 new cases.

The total number of cases this year in the province has reached 10,495.

In the last 24 hours, 287 more people were diagnosed with the disease in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial health department reported. The number of active cases in the province currently stands at 2,070 and the total number of cases this year has reached 9,249.

Punjab province reported 276 new cases in the last 24 hours. Lahore reported 119 new cases, followed by Rawalpindi with 69 cases. The total number of dengue cases in Punjab this year has now gone up to 7,039.

Islamabad reported 44 new dengue cases in the last 24 hours, the health authorities said on Sunday night. The city’s total tally has risen to 2,552 this year.

Previous articleNearly 1,700 killed, over 12,800 injured in monsoon rain, floods
Next articleCovid-19 daily report: 50 new cases
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

ECC takes up wheat import agenda via Gwadar Port

ISLAMABAD: In order to materialize import of wheat via Gwadar Port, Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has finally taken up the agenda of importing wheat...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM “deeply obliged” to China for continuous assistance during floods

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan was “deeply obliged” to the Chinese government, the Communist Party of China (CPC), Red Cross Society...
Read more
NATIONAL

Japan seeking manpower from Pakistan in IT sector

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sajid Hussain Turi met Ms. Wakako Sakurai, founder and CEO of Plus -W, a...
Read more
NATIONAL

CM Sindh directs Irrigation dept to clear Indus highway, Roshanabad bridge for vehicular traffic

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Monday presided over a meeting on the disposal of flood and rainwater from cities, towns, and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily report: 50 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 50 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the ministry of health said on Monday. The overall tally of the infected people rose to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nearly 1,700 killed, over 12,800 injured in monsoon rain, floods

ISLAMABAD: The death toll from this season's monsoon rain and flood since mid-June has risen to around 1,695 along with 12,865 others injured, the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Iran’s supreme leader breaks silence on protests, blames US

DUBAI: Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded publicly on Monday to the biggest protests in Iran in years, breaking weeks of silence to...

Covid-19 daily report: 50 new cases

Number of dengue cases continues to rise

Nearly 1,700 killed, over 12,800 injured in monsoon rain, floods

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.