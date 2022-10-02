NATIONAL

Islamabad Court summons Shahbaz Gill on October 6 in sedition case

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: A local court has summoned PTI leader Shahbaz Gill on October 6 in a case registered against him for allegedly inciting mutiny within the military’s ranks.

At the outset of Saturday’s proceedings, prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi appeared before a district and sessions court in Islamabad, while the PTI leader was not present in the courtroom.

The police then submitted a challan against Gill.

Meanwhile, the court issued a notice to the PTI leader and summoned him for trial in connection with the police challan.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Supra will hear the case on October 6.

The case and bail

The PTI leader was booked in a sedition and arms recovery case in August. Gill, however, finally got bail from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the sedition case on September 15.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s chief of staff Gill was in detention for over a month when he was arrested after a treason case was filed against him for inciting mutiny within the Pakistan Army through his remarks during a private TV channel show.

The case against Gill is registered under Sections 124-A (sedition), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), and of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The PTI had been insistent in demanding the party leader’s bail, alleging that he is facing humiliation, torture and sexual abuse in police custody.

Multiple proceedings on pleas seeking and challenging Gill’s physical remand for interrogations were held with the defence contending that the politician wasn’t physically or mentally fit to undergo physical remand.

United Kingdom-based international non-governmental organisation for human rights Amnesty International had also expressed concern about the alleged torture being inflicted on Gill during detention.

Previous articlePakistan govt’s Twitter account withheld in India, again
Next articleThe lack of concern at out-of-school children
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan govt’s Twitter account withheld in India, again

ISLAMABAD: The official Twitter account of Pakistan government has been withheld in India for a second time in recent months, according to the Indian...
Read more
NATIONAL

Tech giants’ inaction over anti-Muslim social media tide creating ordeals

ISLAMABAD: The apparent unwillingness of social media tech-giants to permanently remove the conspiracist and racist online content on different platforms that are whipping up...
Read more
NATIONAL

Mentally prepared for arrest among ‘all possibilities’: Imran

Says Sharifs, Zardari work like a mafia… either buy or get people murdered Claims he knows they want to hold polls when he...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM reviews relief, rehab activities in flood-hit areas

Orders early assessment of losses caused by devastating floods Condoles with US govt, people on loss of lives in hurricane Ian LAHORE: Prime...
Read more
NATIONAL

Buner admin’s ban on explosives for marble mining draws ire

PESHAWAR: Due to prevailing law and order situation, The Buner District Administration has restricted supply of explosive materials for blasting in the marble mines...
Read more
NATIONAL

Parliament to debate Imran’s plot to malign state institutions: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said Parliament would hold discussion on the conspiracy hatched by Imran Khan to defame national institutions. “The...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Islamabad Court summons Shahbaz Gill on October 6 in sedition case

ISLAMABAD: A local court has summoned PTI leader Shahbaz Gill on October 6 in a case registered against him for allegedly inciting mutiny within...

Pakistan govt’s Twitter account withheld in India, again

Tech giants’ inaction over anti-Muslim social media tide creating ordeals

Transforming academic knowledge into entrepreneurship

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.