NATIONAL

Pakistan govt’s Twitter account withheld in India, again

By Agencies

ISLAMABAD: The official Twitter account of Pakistan government has been withheld in India for a second time in recent months, according to the Indian media.

The micro-blogging site in a notice on Saturday, only visible to Indian users, said the Twitter handle (@GovtofPakistan) has been withheld in response to a ‘legal demand’.

The account was reactivated a few months ago after it was suspended on the complaint of New Delhi in June.

At that time, Pakistan had urged the social media website to restore its official accounts banned in India, terming the move by New Delhi as alarming and in violation of international norms.

Several Twitter accounts, including that of Pakistani missions aboard, were withheld in India at New Delhi’s request.

The Foreign Office had confirmed that the official Twitter handles of Pakistani missions in Iran, Egypt, Turkey and the United Nations were banned in India. In addition to these bans, the official Twitter handle of state-run Radio Pakistan was also withheld in India.

Several other social media accounts, including Indian journalists critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s policies, were also banned earlier this year.

Premier Modi’s administration has been accused of stifling criticism, with rights groups sounding the alarm over growing curbs on freedom of speech in the world’s largest democracy.

Last year, the government ordered Twitter to take down tweets by the US think-tank Freedom House that had discussed the detention of Indian citizens for questioning government policy on social media, and the use of internet shutdowns to stifle dissent.

The tweets were no longer available in India as of this week, along with several accounts representing Pakistan’s government that had been flagged by India.

Twitter said in a statement to AFP that the removals were “limited to the specific jurisdiction/country where the content is determined to be illegal”.

Previous articleTech giants’ inaction over anti-Muslim social media tide creating ordeals
Next articleIslamabad Court summons Shahbaz Gill on October 6 in sedition case
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Islamabad Court summons Shahbaz Gill on October 6 in sedition case

ISLAMABAD: A local court has summoned PTI leader Shahbaz Gill on October 6 in a case registered against him for allegedly inciting mutiny within...
Read more
NATIONAL

Tech giants’ inaction over anti-Muslim social media tide creating ordeals

ISLAMABAD: The apparent unwillingness of social media tech-giants to permanently remove the conspiracist and racist online content on different platforms that are whipping up...
Read more
NATIONAL

Mentally prepared for arrest among ‘all possibilities’: Imran

Says Sharifs, Zardari work like a mafia… either buy or get people murdered Claims he knows they want to hold polls when he...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM reviews relief, rehab activities in flood-hit areas

Orders early assessment of losses caused by devastating floods Condoles with US govt, people on loss of lives in hurricane Ian LAHORE: Prime...
Read more
NATIONAL

Buner admin’s ban on explosives for marble mining draws ire

PESHAWAR: Due to prevailing law and order situation, The Buner District Administration has restricted supply of explosive materials for blasting in the marble mines...
Read more
NATIONAL

Parliament to debate Imran’s plot to malign state institutions: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said Parliament would hold discussion on the conspiracy hatched by Imran Khan to defame national institutions. “The...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Islamabad Court summons Shahbaz Gill on October 6 in sedition case

ISLAMABAD: A local court has summoned PTI leader Shahbaz Gill on October 6 in a case registered against him for allegedly inciting mutiny within...

Pakistan govt’s Twitter account withheld in India, again

Tech giants’ inaction over anti-Muslim social media tide creating ordeals

Transforming academic knowledge into entrepreneurship

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.