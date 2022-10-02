Indonesian Embassy organizes Blood Donation Camp in collaboration with PRCS

ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia has organized a blood donation camp in collaboration with the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and members of diplomatic corps and Indonesian students volunteered in donating blood.

The Indonesian Embassy and PRCS have been cooperating to organize a blood donation camp to facilitate brothers and sisters of Pakistan since 2016, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The Pakistan Red Crescent Regional Blood Donor Center is known for being very responsible in supplying safe quality blood to the community by implementing a safe blood program that embodies the spirit of “Altruism” and the principle of Voluntary, non-remunerated Blood Donation.

Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan, Adam M. Tugio said, “Saving one life is equivalent to saving humanity and blood donation raises awareness of the importance of regular blood donations to help patients in need”. Pakistan is currently facing a dengue outbreak, and demand for blood transfusion and platelets are significantly increased as a result all across Pakistan, he expressed. In addition, he said Pakistan has an additional requirement for blood supply because of thalassemia patients, and the challenge has magnified due to the lack of blood donors amid COVID-19.

Ambassador of Jordan to Pakistan, Ibrahim Almadani who volunteered in blood donation said that he was very happy to be a part of such an important drive, as it could help save or improve the lives of our Muslim brother or sister. Blood donation camps increase awareness among the general public and especially youth for “Blood Safety”, and prevention of the spread of transfusion-transmitted diseases, he said adding, it can also promote the concept of voluntary blood donation by removing the fears and superstitions associated with blood donation.

Ambassador Tugio expressed his appreciation to the entire team of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society and to all the blood donors, including youth for voluntarily donating blood and inspiring others to join hands and support a noble cause.

On this occasion, a team member of PRCS said, the collected blood will be distributed to critical patients with Thalassemia, Hemophilia, Cancer, Dialysis, and others who are in serious illness in hospitals in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.