NATIONAL

Indonesian Embassy organizes Blood Donation Camp in collaboration with PRCS

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia has organized a blood donation camp in collaboration with the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and members of diplomatic corps and Indonesian students volunteered in donating blood.

The Indonesian Embassy and PRCS have been cooperating to organize a blood donation camp to facilitate brothers and sisters of Pakistan since 2016, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The Pakistan Red Crescent Regional Blood Donor Center is known for being very responsible in supplying safe quality blood to the community by implementing a safe blood program that embodies the spirit of “Altruism” and the principle of Voluntary, non-remunerated Blood Donation.

Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan, Adam M. Tugio said, “Saving one life is equivalent to saving humanity and blood donation raises awareness of the importance of regular blood donations to help patients in need”. Pakistan is currently facing a dengue outbreak, and demand for blood transfusion and platelets are significantly increased as a result all across Pakistan, he expressed. In addition, he said Pakistan has an additional requirement for blood supply because of thalassemia patients, and the challenge has magnified due to the lack of blood donors amid COVID-19.

Ambassador of Jordan to Pakistan, Ibrahim Almadani who volunteered in blood donation said that he was very happy to be a part of such an important drive, as it could help save or improve the lives of our Muslim brother or sister. Blood donation camps increase awareness among the general public and especially youth for “Blood Safety”, and prevention of the spread of transfusion-transmitted diseases, he said adding, it can also promote the concept of voluntary blood donation by removing the fears and superstitions associated with blood donation.

Ambassador Tugio expressed his appreciation to the entire team of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society and to all the blood donors, including youth for voluntarily donating blood and inspiring others to join hands and support a noble cause.

On this occasion, a team member of PRCS said, the collected blood will be distributed to critical patients with Thalassemia, Hemophilia, Cancer, Dialysis, and others who are in serious illness in hospitals in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Previous articleGermany enhances financial support to €56 million for flood victims
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Germany enhances financial support to €56 million for flood victims

ISLAMABAD: German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas has announced that Germany scaled up financial assistance to €56 million for families affected by floods. In his...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt provided world’s biggest relief to flood –hit people: Qamar

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN: Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries Syed Naveed Qamar on Sunday said that Imran Khan had always given priority to his...
Read more
NATIONAL

Quddus-Jam meeting an important development in Balochistan: BAP leader

QUETTA: Former Information Secretary and Spokesman of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Chaudhry Shabbir on Sunday said Quddus-Jam meeting is an important development in Balochistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Education of 433,840 enrolled primary students affected due to floods in Larkana region

LARKANA: As many as 6,642 primary schools and education department offices in four districts of Larkana Region have been damaged by devastating recent flash...
Read more
NATIONAL

Railway raises fares for ac, sleeper, standard economy class

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan railways have notified an increase in fares of trains including Khyber Mail express, Karakoram Express, and Rehman Baba. According to the notification issued by the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nation pays rich tribute to Umer Sharif on his first death anniversary

ISLAMABAD: People from all walks of life through social media platforms have paid rich tributes to renowned actor, King of Comedy, TV and stage personality, Umer...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Education of 433,840 enrolled primary students affected due to floods in...

LARKANA: As many as 6,642 primary schools and education department offices in four districts of Larkana Region have been damaged by devastating recent flash...

Railway raises fares for ac, sleeper, standard economy class

Nation pays rich tribute to Umer Sharif on his first death anniversary

Woman killed in Mitho Khakhrani village

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.