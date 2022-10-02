NATIONAL

Germany enhances financial support to €56 million for flood victims

By Staff Report
pak-germany-flags

ISLAMABAD: German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas has announced that Germany scaled up financial assistance to €56 million for families affected by floods.

In his tweet, the German Ambassador said the aid was increased to help families and deal with the devastating effects of recent flooding, adding, “We will continue to stand by the brave people of Pakistan and extend our help and support during this tragic time.”

The aid will supply food, hygiene products, medical supplies, etc., to the flood victims in Pakistan.

“Our thoughts are with the victims’ families, as expressed by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and federal chancellor Olaf Scholz in their letters of condolences to their respected counterparts.

Federal Minister Svenja Schulze held a video conference with the minister for climate change Sherry Rehman, on 7 September, he added.

He said that the homeless would be able to return to their home regions as quickly as possible.

Pakistan has asked for international help, and Germany is coordinating its support towards Pakistan with other donors.

It is pertinent to mention that several projects of bilateral support for Pakistan have been implemented already, e.g., for Baluchistan, or announced. In close cooperation with the government of Pakistan, Germany has expedited its short-term humanitarian assistance and middle-and long-term cooperation for Pakistan in this difficult situation.

The total amount of German support for Pakistan currently adds up to approx. € 56m.

The ministries in charge are in close contact with their Pakistani partner institutions. Germany will continue to cooperate closely with Pakistan in addressing the devastating effects of climate change.

Previous articleGovt provided world’s biggest relief to flood –hit people: Qamar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Govt provided world’s biggest relief to flood –hit people: Qamar

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN: Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries Syed Naveed Qamar on Sunday said that Imran Khan had always given priority to his...
Read more
NATIONAL

Quddus-Jam meeting an important development in Balochistan: BAP leader

QUETTA: Former Information Secretary and Spokesman of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Chaudhry Shabbir on Sunday said Quddus-Jam meeting is an important development in Balochistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Education of 433,840 enrolled primary students affected due to floods in Larkana region

LARKANA: As many as 6,642 primary schools and education department offices in four districts of Larkana Region have been damaged by devastating recent flash...
Read more
NATIONAL

Railway raises fares for ac, sleeper, standard economy class

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan railways have notified an increase in fares of trains including Khyber Mail express, Karakoram Express, and Rehman Baba. According to the notification issued by the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nation pays rich tribute to Umer Sharif on his first death anniversary

ISLAMABAD: People from all walks of life through social media platforms have paid rich tributes to renowned actor, King of Comedy, TV and stage personality, Umer...
Read more
NATIONAL

Woman killed in Mitho Khakhrani village

NAUNDERO: A woman 35-year young married woman Rubina wife of Ghulam Muhammad Khakhrani was killed in Jahan Khan Khakhrani village in the limits of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Railway raises fares for ac, sleeper, standard economy class

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan railways have notified an increase in fares of trains including Khyber Mail express, Karakoram Express, and Rehman Baba. According to the notification issued by the...

Nation pays rich tribute to Umer Sharif on his first death anniversary

Woman killed in Mitho Khakhrani village

Islamabad reports 73, Lahore 276 new dengue cases

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.