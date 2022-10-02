NATIONAL

Demand of rented charpoy, blankets soar at temporary residential points

By Staff Report

MULTAN: As the winter season start approaching, a large number of vendors have set up their stalls of rented traditional beds (charpoy), blankets and pillows at temporary residential points of the city to offer residencies to passengers and drivers on cheaper rates.

The transporters and passengers were the main customers of these temporary residential points where they used to spend night by getting these rented items on cheaper rates. The transporters from Balochistan, Karachi, Lahore and other cities prefer to stay at these points instead of hotels and other rented rooms with high cost.

A stall owner near general bus stand Bahawalpur bypass, Sufyan Khan told this news agency that he had been running the business from last many years and earning handsome amount in every winter season.
He said that he offered one charpoy at Rs 150 per night, charge Rs 100 for a blanket and Rs 50 for a pillow per night from each person. He said that transporters were main customers as they get accommodation on cheaper rates.

Khan added that he was also running a small hotel from where he offered meal to his customers on cheap rates.

Safdar Hussain, another stall owner near Vehari Chowk bypass said that about 50 to 70 people stayed at his point on daily basis during the winter season. He said that he charged Rs 300 per person for each night because they were also customers of his small hotel from where they used to purchase meal for dinner and breakfast.

A transporter Afzal Ali said that he used to drive loaded long vehicle about 10 to 12 hours daily and prefer these points for rest. He said that pick pocketing and swindlers were the only problem at these places as most of the people had been deprived of cash, valuables and documents by these criminals in the past. He said that these points were outside the city areas where the loaded vehicles can be parked easily, while, cheap rates of accommodation was also a major element of preferring these points.
He, however, complained about poor arrangements, the dusty pillows and blankets and a security threat due to improper checking, absence of security arrangements and verification of the accommodated people. The staff owners had never done inquiry about the customers before allowing them to stay.

The police department must provide special focus on the issue in order to prevent any untoward incident.

Previous articleIndonesian Embassy organizes Blood Donation Camp in collaboration with PRCS
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Indonesian Embassy organizes Blood Donation Camp in collaboration with PRCS

ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia has organized a blood donation camp in collaboration with the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Germany enhances financial support to €56 million for flood victims

ISLAMABAD: German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas has announced that Germany scaled up financial assistance to €56 million for families affected by floods. In his...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt provided world’s biggest relief to flood –hit people: Qamar

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN: Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries Syed Naveed Qamar on Sunday said that Imran Khan had always given priority to his...
Read more
NATIONAL

Quddus-Jam meeting an important development in Balochistan: BAP leader

QUETTA: Former Information Secretary and Spokesman of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Chaudhry Shabbir on Sunday said Quddus-Jam meeting is an important development in Balochistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Education of 433,840 enrolled primary students affected due to floods in Larkana region

LARKANA: As many as 6,642 primary schools and education department offices in four districts of Larkana Region have been damaged by devastating recent flash...
Read more
NATIONAL

Railway raises fares for ac, sleeper, standard economy class

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan railways have notified an increase in fares of trains including Khyber Mail express, Karakoram Express, and Rehman Baba. According to the notification issued by the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Quddus-Jam meeting an important development in Balochistan: BAP leader

QUETTA: Former Information Secretary and Spokesman of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Chaudhry Shabbir on Sunday said Quddus-Jam meeting is an important development in Balochistan...

Education of 433,840 enrolled primary students affected due to floods in Larkana region

Railway raises fares for ac, sleeper, standard economy class

Nation pays rich tribute to Umer Sharif on his first death anniversary

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.