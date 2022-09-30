GB chief secretary, top Canada diplomat visit girls’ hockey match

GILGIT: Wendy Gilmour, high commissioner of Canada in Islamabad, visited a women’s hockey game in the picturesque mountainous city of Gilgit in Gilgit-Baltistan, the office of the regional chief secretary said.

According to a tweet issued by the office of Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Gilmour was thrilled to learn about the sports gala.

“She visited the venue and interacted with organisers of the event,” it said. Gilmour also played with the practising hockey team, it added.

Today, Canadian High Commissioner HE @gilmour_wendy paid a visit to Gilgit. She was thrilled to learn about the Women Sports Gala. She visited the venue and interacted with organizers of the event. There, she also played with the practising Girls Hockey Team. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/obSvi9GmlS — Office of the Chief Secretary, Gilgit Baltistan (@csgbpk) September 30, 2022

“We would like to thank her for being extremely supportive for this mega event,” the tweet read.

Gilmour is not new to the predominantly Asian game of hockey or the northern region. In January this year, during a visit to GB, she refereed an ice hockey match played by young girls in Altit town of Hunza, pictures of which led to praise for the diplomat for encouraging winter sports in Pakistan and advocating for female athletes.

What an amazing match – my congratulations to Altit’s #SCARF for organizing the 4th #Winterlude festival, and to the young players from Hunza and Chitral – my @CanHCPakistan colleagues and I had a blast!#girlsinsport @NHLNetwork @DonnyHockeyNY #womenhockey https://t.co/FB2NsufvFb — Wendy Gilmour (@gilmour_wendy) January 16, 2022

“It is always a matter of pride to see Pakistani girls step up and being given a platform to showcase their talents,” a hockey aspirant said.

The region is holding its first-ever Women Sports gala which is set to begin on October 5. The purpose of the mega event is to provide equal opportunities for women in sports and to provide them with a platform to show off their skills.

Cricket, basketball, tennis, badminton, squash, table tennis and hockey tournaments will be held among girls from different colleges.

WOMEN-ONLY ORGANISERS

Meanwhile, keeping in view the cultural and religious norms, the administration of Gilgit-Baltistan has arranged women management to organise the games.

Since Wani’s appointment to the region in April, Gilgit-Baltistan has been able to rely on the support of the government. During that time, the opportunities for women to participate in sports increased rapidly.

“The administration is facilitating women in sport and making us feel empowered,” a football aspirant said. “This extra interest in women coming forward means we’re now working hand-in-hand with the gents,” she said.