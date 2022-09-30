NATIONAL

Dengue claims life as 401 new cases reported in Punjab

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Number of dengue fever cases is rising in Punjab as 401 new cases were reported on Friday while one citizen lost his life due to the virus in Lahore.

According to the Health department, a total of 6378 cases of Dengue virus were reported so far during the current year while 9 people died of the virus and 997 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reported 174 cases of dengue in Lahore, 115 in Rawalpindi,41 in Gujranwala, 16 in Multan,9 in Faisalabad,07 in Sargodha, 05 each in Khanewal and Attock, 4 in Dera Ghazi Khan,3 each in Sialkot and Vehari,2 in Sahiwal, 2 in Gujrat, 2 in Bahawalpur,2 in Muzaffargarh,2 in Rajanpur, 2 in Toba Tek Singh,1 in Sheikhupura, 1 in Jhelum,1 in Nankana Sahib,1 in Hafizabad, 1 in Lodhran,1 in Narowal and a case of dengue was reported in Rahimyar Khan during the last 24 hours till filling this news.

All suspected cases of Dengue were kept in surveillance and their tests were being conducted.

The Anti-dengue squad killed dengue larvae at 2381 places in the province as the teams conducted surveillance at 378,040 indoor and 91,950 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours in different places.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

